Total Voting Rights

Cardiff, UK
30 November 2020

 

As at 30 November 2020, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 800,187,333 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”). All of these Ordinary Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Ordinary Share. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 800,187,333.

The above figures  may  be  used  by  shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contacts:

IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Amy Barlow
           
Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
Nick Prowting


ABOUT IQE
http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

  • handset devices
  • global telecoms infrastructure
  • connected devices
  • 3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.


IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.


Disclaimer

