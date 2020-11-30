 

Result of Annual General Meeting

30.11.2020   

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

30 November 2020

Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Result of Annual General Meeting

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held earlier today the proposed resolutions were all duly passed on a poll vote as shown below.

  Votes cast in favour
% 		Votes cast against
% 		 
Resolution 1 99.79 0.21 PASSED
Resolution 2 95.85 4.15 PASSED
Resolution 3 94.98 5.02 PASSED
Resolution 4 99.11 0.89 PASSED
Resolution 5 97.86 2.14 PASSED
Resolution 6 91.79 8.21 PASSED
Resolution 7 92.32 7.68 PASSED
Resolution 8 92.85 7.15 PASSED
Resolution 9 92.32 7.68 PASSED
Resolution 10 92.28 7.72 PASSED
Resolution 11 93.73 6.27 PASSED

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com, follow the Company on Twitter @vast_resources and LinkedIn, or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea - CEO
Andrew Hall

  		www.vastplc.com
 +44 (0) 20 7846 0974
Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser 
Roland Cornish 
James Biddle

  		www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 020 7628 3396
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Joint Broker
 Richard Morrison
Caroline Rowe

  		www.spangel.co.uk
  +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker
 Richard Hutchison

  		www.axcap247.com
  +44 (0) 20 3206 0320
St Brides Partners Limited
Susie Geliher
Charlotte Page

  		www.stbridespartners.co.uk 
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company’s Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania’s largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M–3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation License that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.



Disclaimer

