 

Sanoma changes the planned date of its Annual General Meeting 2021 to 13 April 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 17:25  |  30   |   |   

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 30 November 2020 at 18:25 EET

Sanoma changes the planned date of its Annual General Meeting 2021 to 13 April 2021

Sanoma Corporation changes the planned date of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021. The AGM 2021 is planned to be held on Tuesday 13 April 2021 instead of the earlier announced date 25 March 2021. Sanoma plans to arrange the meeting under temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament on 3 October 2020, according to which the AGM would be held without the presence of shareholders and their proxy representatives. Shareholders or their proxy representatives would participate in the AGM and use shareholder rights by voting, making counter-proposals and asking questions only in advance.

The Board of Directors will summon the AGM and decide on applying the temporary legislation at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 at the latest.  

Sanoma’s Financial Statements and Directors’ Report for 2020 will be published during week 10, starting on 8 March.

Publication dates for other financial information remain unchanged being:  

Full-Year Result 2020                                                                           Wednesday, 10 February
Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2021                                   Friday, 30 April
Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2021                                   Wednesday, 28 July
Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2021                         Wednesday, 27 October


Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital course materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


Sanoma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanoma changes the planned date of its Annual General Meeting 2021 to 13 April 2021 Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 30 November 2020 at 18:25 EET Sanoma changes the planned date of its Annual General Meeting 2021 to 13 April 2021 Sanoma Corporation changes the planned date of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of Final Patient in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 ...
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Viracta Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:51 Uhr
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
26.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
24.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
23.11.20
Invitation to Sanoma’s Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020
23.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
20.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
19.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
18.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
17.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
12.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions