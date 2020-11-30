DGAP-News: gamigo AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results gamigo AG continues its growth path in Q3 2020 with 43% revenue and 52% adj. EBITDA growth 30.11.2020 / 17:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The gamigo Group ("gamigo", bond ISIN: SE0011614445) publishes its interim report of the third quarter 2020.

Highlights in Q3 2020



Net revenues amounted to 20.6 mEUR (Q3 2019: 14.5 mEUR), which is an increase of 43% compared to the third quarter 2019.

amounted to 20.6 mEUR (Q3 2019: 14.5 mEUR), which is an increase of 43% compared to the third quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 6.2 mEUR (Q3 2019: 4.1 mEUR), which is an increase of 52%.

amounted to 6.2 mEUR (Q3 2019: 4.1 mEUR), which is an increase of 52%. EBITDA amounted to 5.7 mEUR (Q3 2019: 4.0 mEUR), which is an increase of 42%. EBITDA margins remained stable at 28% (Q3 2019: 28%).

amounted to 5.7 mEUR (Q3 2019: 4.0 mEUR), which is an increase of 42%. EBITDA margins remained stable at 28% (Q3 2019: 28%). EBIT also developed accordingly and increased to 2.8 mEUR (Q3 2019: 1.4 mEUR), which is an increase of 96%. EBIT margins increased to 13% (Q3 2019: 10%).

Quote from the CEO

"With an outstanding Q3 we continued our strong growth from the previous quarters and years. We were able to exceed expectations with revenues increasing by 43% to EUR 20.6 million (Q3 2019: EUR 14.5 million) and adj. EBITDA increasing by 52% to EUR 6.2 million (Q3 2019: EUR 4.1 million). Gaming continued its positive growth profile, however -as usual in the third quarter- was slightly impacted by seasonality and also the pause of the lock-down measures in Europe. A positive revenue effect for our games came from the strong inflow of new players that we realized during the corona lockdown period in Q2 2020." says Remco Westermann, CEO of the gamigo Group.



The interim Q3 2020 report is available from today on gamigo AG's website in the Investors' section https://corporate.gamigo.com/en/investors/.

This information is information that Gamigo AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, by the issuer listed below, at 17:30 CET on 30.11.2020.