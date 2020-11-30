DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures GERRY WEBER publishes Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020 30.11.2020 / 17:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GERRY WEBER publishes Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020

- Positive net income for the Group in the third quarter of 2020

- Gross margin for the first nine months continues to improve

- Business performance strongly influenced by COVID-19

- Group sales down at EUR 227.1 million (previous year: EUR 367.5 million)

- Revenues outlook for 2020 unchanged at EUR 260 million - EUR 280 million



Halle/Westphalia, 30 November 2020 - GERRY WEBER International AG today published its Quarterly Statement for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020. The Interim Financial Report is available online at:

https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/English/4200/interim-rep ...

The business performance of GERRY WEBER International AG (GERRY WEBER, GWI) in the first nine months of 2020 was still strongly influenced by the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). To contain the pandemic, almost all points of sale were closed from mid-March 2020 on official instructions. All stores were successively reopened as of mid-May 2020. As expected, customer footfall was lower than before the start of COVID-19, but the conversion rate and sales per customer as well as revenues in the online segment rose - each starting from low levels.

Furthermore, a comparison of the first nine months of 2020 with the first nine months of 2019 is possible only to a limited extent, as, during the better part of 2019, GWI was in insolvency proceedings under self-administration, first provisionally and then regularly as of 1 April 2019. The proceedings were successfully concluded on 31 December 2019. During and after the proceedings, GWI significantly restructured its business, which led to the closure of 205 company-managed points of sale in Germany and abroad. Consequently, the total number of POS was reduced to 593 as of 30 September 2020 (31 March 2019: 798). Compared with 30 June 2020, five company-managed points of sale were opened on balance. Moreover, the number of franchised wholesale spaces declined by 422 to 2,015 during the period from 31 March 2019 to 30 September 2020. Naturally, the store closures and space losses had a massive impact on revenues in the reporting period.