 

Little Cinema Taps Verimatrix To Secure Hollywood's Virtual Premiere Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020   

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that New York-based Little Cinema deployed Verimatrix Watermarking and Multi-DRM technologies for its virtual premieres and previews.

A groundbreaking digital studio, Little Cinema has partnered with Netflix, ABC, CBS, HBO Max, and Warner Media to produce state-of-the-art virtual premiere events for an industry that used to rely solely on in-person debuts. To fulfill the enhanced protection requirements for this high-value early-release content, Little Cinema looked to Verimatrix and its Secure Cloud. These innovative and highly-interactive virtual streaming events have made waves in Hollywood, earning the studio recognition in BBC News, Vogue, Variety, Vanity Fair, The Hollywood Reporter, and more.

“Verimatrix supplies us with the needed anti-piracy protections and overall peace of mind that Hollywood studios demand when switching to virtual events,” said Jay Rinsky, founder of Little Cinema. “Recently, Verimatrix allowed us to securely preview Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery with CBS All Access. Our partners trust us with their most vital digital assets, and when all attendees are participating remotely, it’s more important than ever that the event goes seamlessly. Verimatrix helps us deliver better, more secure virtual events.”

Verimatrix Watermarking leverages both client and server-side solutions that protect the entire path of content consumption. Imperceptible and robust, Watermarking for HTML5 protects video content during postproduction and distribution. The solution’s pre-integrated Reveal Service can track the source of piracy within minutes. Additionally, Verimatrix Multi-DRM is fully compatible with PlayReady, Widevine and Fairplay, allowing for a quick, scalable deployment that’s trusted by the most security-minded studios.

“We are pleased that Verimatrix’s cloud-based protection technologies accommodate remote preview events for some of Little Cinema’s most prestigious partners,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “Multi-DRM and Watermarking stand as a powerful combination that answers today’s ever-changing needs. It’s an honor to work with such a uniquely innovative entertainment provider such as Little Cinema as it continues to revolutionize the virtual cinematic experience.”

About Little Cinema
 Founded by audiovisual artist Jay Rinsky, Little Cinema is a creative studio dedicated to creating shared experiences through technology, multidisciplinary performance, production and reinvention. Little Cinema has created proprietary technologies enabling elevated virtual events for the film and television industry. From virtual festivals and junkets to virtual red-carpet events and innovative live streams including a groundbreaking AR Photobooth. Little Cinema produces its own audience-facing immersive cinema shows as well as works with major studios to reimagine their press, red carpet and marketing events.

Collaborating with partners like WarnerMedia, Paramount Pictures, House of Yes, Brooklyn Museum, and the Institute of Sound & Music Berlin, Little Cinema has enthralled audiences inside, Musée d’art Contemporain de Montréal and MASS MoCA, as well as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and MUTEK. Bringing new life to the iconic, the collective’s multidimensional creations have attracted acclaim from New York Magazine, Vogue and Variety and from artists such as Darren Aronofsky and Patty Jenkins. Every film is a performance. Visit www.littlecinema.net.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

