Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. is fair to Sunesis shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Sunesis shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Viracta stockholders will receive shares of newly issued Sunesis common stock. Viracta stockholders are expected to own approximately 86% and Sunesis stockholders will own approximately 14% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, which may be subject to adjustment based on Sunesis’ net cash.

The investigation concerns whether Sunesis and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Sunesis shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Sunesis shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Sunesis shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

