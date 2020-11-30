NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY BE UNLAWFUL, WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES

Stockholm, 30 November

Sinch announces its intention to carry out a directed new share issue and large shareholders’ intention to sell existing shares to a fund managed by SB Management

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ) (“Sinch” or the “Company”) has mandated Carnegie and Handelsbanken Capital Markets (together, the “Joint Bookrunners”) to evaluate the conditions for carrying out a directed issue of approximately 3.2 million new shares, through an accelerated book building process (the “Share Issue”). In connection with the Share Issue, and in order to meet the demand, certain larger shareholders, including several co-founders (the “Selling Shareholders”), have agreed to sell 5.2 million shares (the “Sell-down”). The Share Issue will be directed to Swedish and international institutional investors. A fund managed by SB Management , a 100% owned direct subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, (“SB Management”) has, subject to the subscription price in the Share Issue not exceeding a price per share corresponding to a discount of 3 percent in relation to the volume weighted average share price of the Company’s share on 30 November 2020, committed to be part of the Share Issue by subscribing for 1.2 million shares at the bookbuilding price. In addition to participating in the Share Issue, SB Management has, subject to completion of the Share Issue and its participation therein, committed to acquire 5.2 million shares for a total amount of approximately SEK 4.7 billion. Following the Share Issue and Sell-down, SB Management will become a significant shareholder in the Company with a shareholding of approximately 10.1 percent of the shares and votes of the Company. The Company intends to mainly use the potential issue proceeds from the Share Issue to increase the Company’s financial flexibility for further acquisitions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Sell-down.