 

Comcast RISE Awards More Than 40 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Houston with Marketing Resources and Technology Makeovers

30.11.2020   

Comcast Business today announced that 43 small businesses in Houston were recipients of Comcast RISE awards. The awards will allow these businesses to receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business based on their specific needs. The news is part of Comcast’s broader announcement of more than 700 businesses that were selected as winners in the first round of Comcast RISE. Recipients in 285 cities in 29 states include a diverse roster of small business from restaurants and salons, to professional services and retail shops.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Today, the next phase of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October to help strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19, opens eligibility to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses. They can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com.

“What an honor to have been selected as a Comcast RISE recipient. My industry has been shattered by this pandemic,” said Rosalind Moore, Owner of Perfect Touch Promotions Event & Production company. “In person special events came to a complete halt and overwhelmingly impacted our revenue. Comcast RISE will provide advertising and marketing consultation resources to ignite, elevate and shift our business to market and present futuristic hybrid events with excellence.”

The recipients in Houston include:

Company Name

City

All-N-One Services, LLC

Humble

Bad Habits Auto Repair Shop

Tomball

Bay Area Cleaning Professionals

Baytown

Blackwell Solutions LLC

Houston

Chris R Crockett DBA Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

Houston

Creative Edge marketing

Houston

Cts Certified Services LLC

Houston

Divine Connections

Fresno

Elite Dental Wellness

Houston

Envy Events by Anvy

Houston

Fresh Start Therapeutic Services LLC

Humble

Graceful Tax and Financial Services

Houston

Happy Me Tee

Houston

Heavenly Kreations Pastries

Houston

Heavy Armour Security

Houston

Holcomb Accounting and Taxes

Spring

Hope Over Hurt

Houston

Kenya Nicole Co. LLC dba Kenya Nicole and the Business Builder Team

Houston

Kinky Kurly Straight The Salon LLC

Manvel

Lettuce Live

Houston

L'Renee & Associates

Houston

Melodrama Boutique, LLC

Houston

Mrs. Vitals Vision Academy

Rosharon

Nacho Average Meals

Houston

NCMPRBL

Stafford

Nurturing Companions

Houston

Perfect Touch Promotions

Missouri City

Pimp The Pen Records and Production LLC

Houston

Pinnacle Detail

Hockley

Pleasure Body Spa

Houston

Progressive Rehabilitation Services

Houston

RA Design Studio LLC

Houston

Ravlin Martial Arts

Houston

Ridges Barber and Beauty

Cypress

She's Happy Hair

Houston

Showtime Bar and Lounge

Houston

Sosa Auto Sales

Houston

Success Tax Relief LLC

La Porte

The Jewelry Instructor Inc.

Houston

The S. Davis Law Group, PLLC

Houston

The Spearhead Group Inc.

Houston

Training and Leadership Consulting, LLC

Houston

Velvet Rope Experience LLC DBA VRE Training Solutions

Houston

The first phase of Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” focused on U.S. Black-owned, small businesses, those hit hardest by the pandemic according to a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. Comcast RISE brings together two of the company’s brands — Comcast Business and Effectv, both with expertise in the small business space — to empower business owners with the expertise and resources needed to navigate the economic effects of the pandemic.

“Fueling the success of small businesses is what our business is all about. We partner with them to better understand their needs and what we can do to help them grow. Our success is their success,” said James Lavallee, Vice President, Sales Marketing, Effectv. “That’s why, at a time when so many in our small business communities are struggling, it’s incredibly humbling to be able to give back and share our knowledge and resources with those hardest by the pandemic. We want to help our partners and communities rise.”

Comcast RISE consists of the following main components:

  • A media and technology resources program: This pillar combines Effectv’s renowned media platform and marketing expertise, its award-winning creative agency, Mnemonic, and state-of-the-art technical support from Comcast Business to help small businesses foster and elevate growth. Recipients will receive help with their marketing, media campaigns and creation of 30-second commercials, as well as equipment and technology upgrades, including:
    • Consulting: Advertising and marketing consultations with local Effectv marketing, research and creative teams to gain insights on how to grow your business.
    • Media: A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period.
    • Creative Production: Turnkey :30 TV commercial production for their businesses.
    • Technology Makeovers: Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)
  • Business resources to help with curated content: Comcast has launched the Comcast RISE destination complete with aggregated small business news, tips, insights and more on the X1 platform. The destination is designed to help businesses grow by empowering them through education, inspiration and entertainment. Just say “Comcast RISE” into the X1 voice remote.
  • Grants: In early 2021, Comcast will be awarding grants of up to $10,000 each for U.S.-based small and diverse businesses that have been in operations for three to five years.

Comcast RISE is part of a larger $100 million Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative that Comcast launched this summer. In June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the development of a comprehensive, multiyear plan to allocate $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability.

Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to apply, for more information and the latest updates.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Effectv

Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.effectv.com.

