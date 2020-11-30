 

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 23 November 2020 and 27 November 2020

Paris, 30th November 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 23 November 2020 and 27 November 2020



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback  
 
Total 23/11/2020 15,000 8.6800 € 130,200 XPAR Cancellation  
15,000 8.6800 € 130,200 €    
Total 24/11/2020 10,000 8.7766 € 87,766 XPAR Cancellation  
10,000 8.7766 € 87,766 €    
Total 25/11/2020 10,000 8.7997 € 87,997 XPAR Cancellation  
10,000 8.7997 € 87,997 €    
Total 26/11/2020 9,000 8.8272 € 79,445 XPAR Cancellation  
9,000 8.8272 € 79,445 €    
Total 27/11/2020 10,000 8.8182 € 88,182 XPAR Cancellation  
10,000 8.8182 € 88,182 €    
Total 23/11/2020 - 27/11/2020 54,000 8.7702 € 473,591 €   Cancellation  


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback  
 
23/11/2020 Purchase 242 8.6800 € 2,100.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 758 8.6800 € 6,579.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 242 8.6800 € 2,100.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 36 8.6800 € 312.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 35 8.6800 € 303.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 955 8.6800 € 8,289.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 258 8.6800 € 2,239.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 500 8.6800 € 4,340.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 687 8.6800 € 5,963.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 921 8.6800 € 7,994.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 79 8.6800 € 685.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 921 8.6800 € 7,994.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 750 8.6800 € 6,510.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 250 8.6800 € 2,170.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 250 8.6800 € 2,170.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 250 8.6800 € 2,170.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 750 8.6800 € 6,510.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 93 8.6800 € 807.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/11/2020 Purchase 23 8.6800 € 199.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 534 8.7200 € 4,656.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 644 8.7200 € 5,615.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 155 8.7000 € 1,348.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 215 8.7000 € 1,870.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 490 8.7400 € 4,282.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 456 8.7300 € 3,980.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 348 8.7200 € 3,034.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 661 8.7200 € 5,763.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 373 8.7700 € 3,271.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 577 8.8000 € 5,077.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 354 8.7900 € 3,111.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 351 8.7500 € 3,071.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 543 8.7800 € 4,767.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 493 8.7600 € 4,318.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 414 8.7900 € 3,639.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 492 8.8300 € 4,344.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 347 8.8100 € 3,057.07 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 480 8.8200 € 4,233.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 354 8.8200 € 3,122.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 354 8.8400 € 3,129.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 390 8.8600 € 3,455.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 481 8.8300 € 4,247.23 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/11/2020 Purchase 494 8.8400 € 4,366.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 607 8.8100 € 5,347.67 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 434 8.7700 € 3,806.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 402 8.7800 € 3,529.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 142 8.7800 € 1,246.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 628 8.7600 € 5,501.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 1 8.7600 € 8.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 438 8.7900 € 3,850.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 613 8.8200 € 5,406.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 484 8.7800 € 4,249.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 354 8.8200 € 3,122.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 346 8.8200 € 3,051.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 368 8.7700 € 3,227.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 420 8.7800 € 3,687.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 342 8.7800 € 3,002.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 178 8.8200 € 1,569.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 261 8.8200 € 2,302.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 369 8.8000 € 3,247.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.8300 € 2,649.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 47 8.8300 € 415.01 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 490 8.8100 € 4,316.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 340 8.7700 € 2,981.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 595 8.8300 € 5,253.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 90 8.8100 € 792.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 393 8.8200 € 3,466.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
25/11/2020 Purchase 1,358 8.8100 € 11,963.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 471 8.7900 € 4,140.09 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 82 8.7500 € 717.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 499 8.7500 € 4,366.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 302 8.8300 € 2,666.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 137 8.8300 € 1,209.71 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 319 8.8500 € 2,823.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 135 8.8500 € 1,194.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 462 8.8400 € 4,084.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 591 8.8400 € 5,224.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 363 8.8400 € 3,208.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 304 8.8400 € 2,687.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 453 8.8300 € 3,999.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 592 8.8100 € 5,215.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.7900 € 3,067.71 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 259 8.8200 € 2,284.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 21 8.8200 € 185.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 13 8.8200 € 114.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 182 8.8200 € 1,605.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 3 8.8200 € 26.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.8100 € 2,643.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 76 8.8100 € 669.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 438 8.8400 € 3,871.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 417 8.8500 € 3,690.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 510 8.8400 € 4,508.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 138 8.8400 € 1,219.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 226 8.8400 € 1,997.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 488 8.8500 € 4,318.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 266 8.8500 € 2,354.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 278 8.8500 € 2,460.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
26/11/2020 Purchase 326 8.8600 € 2,888.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 5 8.8600 € 44.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 576 8.8500 € 5,097.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 386 8.8400 € 3,412.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 342 8.8200 € 3,016.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 383 8.8000 € 3,370.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 645 8.8400 € 5,701.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 49 8.8300 € 432.67 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 418 8.8300 € 3,690.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 10 8.8500 € 88.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 224 8.8500 € 1,982.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 189 8.8500 € 1,672.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 514 8.8400 € 4,543.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 410 8.8300 € 3,620.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 194 8.8300 € 1,713.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 471 8.8500 € 4,168.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 570 8.8700 € 5,055.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 50 8.8600 € 443.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 389 8.8600 € 3,446.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 395 8.7800 € 3,468.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.7800 € 3,064.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 358 8.7800 € 3,143.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 350 8.8100 € 3,083.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 430 8.8000 € 3,784.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 3 8.8000 € 26.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 290 8.8000 € 2,552.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 9 8.8000 € 79.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 134 8.7800 € 1,176.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 206 8.7800 € 1,808.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 415 8.7800 € 3,643.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
27/11/2020 Purchase 1,236 8.7800 € 10,852.08 € XPAR Cancellation  


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com 		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
   

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



