COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 23 November 2020 and 27 November 2020





Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website ( http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements , under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback Total 23/11/2020 15,000 8.6800 € 130,200 XPAR Cancellation 15,000 8.6800 € 130,200 € Total 24/11/2020 10,000 8.7766 € 87,766 XPAR Cancellation 10,000 8.7766 € 87,766 € Total 25/11/2020 10,000 8.7997 € 87,997 XPAR Cancellation 10,000 8.7997 € 87,997 € Total 26/11/2020 9,000 8.8272 € 79,445 XPAR Cancellation 9,000 8.8272 € 79,445 € Total 27/11/2020 10,000 8.8182 € 88,182 XPAR Cancellation 10,000 8.8182 € 88,182 € Total 23/11/2020 - 27/11/2020 54,000 8.7702 € 473,591 € Cancellation





Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback 23/11/2020 Purchase 242 8.6800 € 2,100.56 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 758 8.6800 € 6,579.44 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 242 8.6800 € 2,100.56 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 36 8.6800 € 312.48 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 35 8.6800 € 303.80 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 955 8.6800 € 8,289.40 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 258 8.6800 € 2,239.44 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 500 8.6800 € 4,340.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 687 8.6800 € 5,963.16 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 921 8.6800 € 7,994.28 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 79 8.6800 € 685.72 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 921 8.6800 € 7,994.28 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 750 8.6800 € 6,510.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 250 8.6800 € 2,170.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 250 8.6800 € 2,170.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 250 8.6800 € 2,170.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 750 8.6800 € 6,510.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 93 8.6800 € 807.24 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6800 € 8,680.00 € XPAR Cancellation 23/11/2020 Purchase 23 8.6800 € 199.64 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 534 8.7200 € 4,656.48 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 644 8.7200 € 5,615.68 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 155 8.7000 € 1,348.50 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 215 8.7000 € 1,870.50 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 490 8.7400 € 4,282.60 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 456 8.7300 € 3,980.88 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 348 8.7200 € 3,034.56 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 661 8.7200 € 5,763.92 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 373 8.7700 € 3,271.21 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 577 8.8000 € 5,077.60 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 354 8.7900 € 3,111.66 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 351 8.7500 € 3,071.25 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 543 8.7800 € 4,767.54 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 493 8.7600 € 4,318.68 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 414 8.7900 € 3,639.06 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 492 8.8300 € 4,344.36 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 347 8.8100 € 3,057.07 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 480 8.8200 € 4,233.60 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 354 8.8200 € 3,122.28 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 354 8.8400 € 3,129.36 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 390 8.8600 € 3,455.40 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 481 8.8300 € 4,247.23 € XPAR Cancellation 24/11/2020 Purchase 494 8.8400 € 4,366.96 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 607 8.8100 € 5,347.67 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 434 8.7700 € 3,806.18 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 402 8.7800 € 3,529.56 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 142 8.7800 € 1,246.76 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 628 8.7600 € 5,501.28 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 1 8.7600 € 8.76 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 438 8.7900 € 3,850.02 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 613 8.8200 € 5,406.66 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 484 8.7800 € 4,249.52 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 354 8.8200 € 3,122.28 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 346 8.8200 € 3,051.72 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 368 8.7700 € 3,227.36 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 420 8.7800 € 3,687.60 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 342 8.7800 € 3,002.76 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 178 8.8200 € 1,569.96 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 261 8.8200 € 2,302.02 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 369 8.8000 € 3,247.20 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.8300 € 2,649.00 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 47 8.8300 € 415.01 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 490 8.8100 € 4,316.90 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 340 8.7700 € 2,981.80 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 595 8.8300 € 5,253.85 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 90 8.8100 € 792.90 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 393 8.8200 € 3,466.26 € XPAR Cancellation 25/11/2020 Purchase 1,358 8.8100 € 11,963.98 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 471 8.7900 € 4,140.09 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 82 8.7500 € 717.50 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 499 8.7500 € 4,366.25 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 302 8.8300 € 2,666.66 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 137 8.8300 € 1,209.71 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 319 8.8500 € 2,823.15 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 135 8.8500 € 1,194.75 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 462 8.8400 € 4,084.08 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 591 8.8400 € 5,224.44 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 363 8.8400 € 3,208.92 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 304 8.8400 € 2,687.36 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 453 8.8300 € 3,999.99 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 592 8.8100 € 5,215.52 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.7900 € 3,067.71 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 259 8.8200 € 2,284.38 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 21 8.8200 € 185.22 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 13 8.8200 € 114.66 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 182 8.8200 € 1,605.24 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 3 8.8200 € 26.46 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.8100 € 2,643.00 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 76 8.8100 € 669.56 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 438 8.8400 € 3,871.92 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 417 8.8500 € 3,690.45 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 510 8.8400 € 4,508.40 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 138 8.8400 € 1,219.92 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 226 8.8400 € 1,997.84 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 488 8.8500 € 4,318.80 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 266 8.8500 € 2,354.10 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 278 8.8500 € 2,460.30 € XPAR Cancellation 26/11/2020 Purchase 326 8.8600 € 2,888.36 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 5 8.8600 € 44.30 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 576 8.8500 € 5,097.60 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 386 8.8400 € 3,412.24 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 342 8.8200 € 3,016.44 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 383 8.8000 € 3,370.40 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 645 8.8400 € 5,701.80 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 49 8.8300 € 432.67 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 418 8.8300 € 3,690.94 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 10 8.8500 € 88.50 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 224 8.8500 € 1,982.40 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 189 8.8500 € 1,672.65 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 514 8.8400 € 4,543.76 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 410 8.8300 € 3,620.30 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 194 8.8300 € 1,713.02 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 471 8.8500 € 4,168.35 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 570 8.8700 € 5,055.90 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 50 8.8600 € 443.00 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 389 8.8600 € 3,446.54 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 395 8.7800 € 3,468.10 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.7800 € 3,064.22 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 358 8.7800 € 3,143.24 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 350 8.8100 € 3,083.50 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 430 8.8000 € 3,784.00 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 3 8.8000 € 26.40 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 290 8.8000 € 2,552.00 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 9 8.8000 € 79.20 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 134 8.7800 € 1,176.52 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 206 8.7800 € 1,808.68 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 415 8.7800 € 3,643.70 € XPAR Cancellation 27/11/2020 Purchase 1,236 8.7800 € 10,852.08 € XPAR Cancellation





CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS



Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas.jacquet@coface.com Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)

FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)

Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021

H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)

9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),

please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.





Coface: for trade



COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

















1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.







