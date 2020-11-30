 

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits EGM voting results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 17:49  |  42   |   |   

Charenton-le-Pont, November 30, 2020

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders approves the capital reduction
and the financial delegation to the Bord of Directors necessary for the implementation
of the capital increase

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was held on 30 November 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's registered office, under the chairmanship of Mr George Graux, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the provisions of order no. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 issued in the context of the health crisis linked to Covid-19 and extended by decree no. 2020-925 of 29 July 2020, it was exceptionally held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend. However, shareholders were able to give their proxy or vote by mail or on the VOTACCESS platform in advance of the Meeting. 293 shareholders were represented or voted by mail. Together, they owned 34,993,026 shares and 38,199,992 voting rights1 attached (i.e. 78.51% of the capital and 79.62% of the votes).

The Company's shareholders approved all of the resolutions submitted to them, including in particular the resolutions required to implement the proposed capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights for a maximum aggregate amount (including share premium) of approximately €105, 3 millions, via the issue of a maximum of 70.2 million new ordinary shares to be subscribed for in cash and/or by offsetting debts, for a unit subscription price of €1.50 (the "Capital Increase") as provided for in the refinancing agreement entered into on December 20 between the Company and its main shareholder COFEPP.

As a reminder, the launch of the planned Capital Increase by end2020-early 2021 remains subject to (i) the formalization of the agreement in principle on the amendment of a contract for the bulk supply of Scotch Whisky entered into with a supplier of the Company and (ii) the issuance by the AMF of its approval of the prospectus relating to the transaction.

The detailed results of the votes, resolution by resolution, and the answers to the written questions received by the Company are available on the MBWS website under the heading "General Meeting", after certification of the attendance sheet by the General Meeting Office, via the following link https://fr.mbws.com/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/assemblee-general ....

Seite 1 von 2
Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits EGM voting results Charenton-le-Pont, November 30, 2020 The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders approves the capital reduction and the financial delegation to the Bord of Directors necessary for the implementation of the capital increase Marie Brizard Wine …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of Final Patient in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 ...
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Viracta Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: information prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 30 November 2020
09.11.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: availability of the preparatory documents for the 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting on November 30th, 2020
05.11.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES