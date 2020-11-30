Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was held on 30 November 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's registered office, under the chairmanship of Mr George Graux, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders approves the capital reduction and the financial delegation to the Bord of Directors necessary for the implementation of the capital increase

In accordance with the provisions of order no. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 issued in the context of the health crisis linked to Covid-19 and extended by decree no. 2020-925 of 29 July 2020, it was exceptionally held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend. However, shareholders were able to give their proxy or vote by mail or on the VOTACCESS platform in advance of the Meeting. 293 shareholders were represented or voted by mail. Together, they owned 34,993,026 shares and 38,199,992 voting rights1 attached (i.e. 78.51% of the capital and 79.62% of the votes).

The Company's shareholders approved all of the resolutions submitted to them, including in particular the resolutions required to implement the proposed capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights for a maximum aggregate amount (including share premium) of approximately €105, 3 millions, via the issue of a maximum of 70.2 million new ordinary shares to be subscribed for in cash and/or by offsetting debts, for a unit subscription price of €1.50 (the "Capital Increase") as provided for in the refinancing agreement entered into on December 20 between the Company and its main shareholder COFEPP.

As a reminder, the launch of the planned Capital Increase by end2020-early 2021 remains subject to (i) the formalization of the agreement in principle on the amendment of a contract for the bulk supply of Scotch Whisky entered into with a supplier of the Company and (ii) the issuance by the AMF of its approval of the prospectus relating to the transaction.

The detailed results of the votes, resolution by resolution, and the answers to the written questions received by the Company are available on the MBWS website under the heading "General Meeting", after certification of the attendance sheet by the General Meeting Office, via the following link https://fr.mbws.com/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/assemblee-general ... .