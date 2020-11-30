 

Worldline launches a tap issue of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANE) for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million fully fungible with the OCEANEs due 2026 issued in July 2019

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or to sell the New Bonds (as defined below) or the shares of Worldline (together, the “Securities”) in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”)). The Securities may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States absent registration under the securities act or pursuant to an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements thereof and applicable state or local securities laws. The Securities of Worldline have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and Worldline does not intend to conduct a public offering of the Securities in the United States.

The New Bonds will be offered only by way of a placement to institutional investors only comprising, for the purposes of this press release, professional clients and eligible counterparties (as defined hereafter). The New Bonds may not be offered or sold to retail investors (as defined hereafter). No Key Information Document under PRIIPs Regulation has been and will be prepared.

Worldline launches a tap issue of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANE) for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million fully fungible with the OCEANEs due 2026 issued in July 2019

Bezons, November 30, 2020 - Worldline (the “Company”) (Euronext Paris: FR0011981968), the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry announces the launch today of a tap issue of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (“OCEANE”) due July 30, 2026 (the “New Bonds”) for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million being offered to qualified investors (within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) only in accordance with Article L. 411-2-1° of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier) (the “Offering”), to be fully fungible with the €599,999,949.60 OCEANEs issued by Worldline on July 30, 2019, ISIN FR0013439304 (the “Existing Bonds”).

