 

VERB to Present on its Best-in-Class Sales Enablement SaaS Platform at the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12 25 PM ET

  • VERB recently reported six consecutive quarters of SaaS revenue growth and introduced new hypergrowth initiatives

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will deliver a presentation at the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo being held December 1-3, 2020. Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB, will provide an overview of VERB’s strategy, innovative sales enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) product offerings, new hypergrowth initiatives, and recent record-breaking financial performance, including its sixth consecutive quarter of SaaS revenue growth.

Event: MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo

Presentation Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Presentation Time: 12:25 PM ET

To listen to the live webcast, investors will need to register for the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo first at the following link: https://online.moneyshow.com/2020/december/accredited-virtual-expo/reg ...

Once registered, investors can access the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Virtual Expo platform on December 1st at: https://online.moneyshow.com/2020/december/accredited-virtual-expo/pla ...

About MoneyShow
For 40 years, MoneyShow has maintained market dominance in connecting investors and traders with world class financial experts and leading financial service companies. The very basis for MoneyShow’s existence is to deliver this targeted audience truly elite-caliber advice, actionable tips, ideas, techniques, and strategies from hundreds of knowledgeable, experienced financial experts.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

