 

Comcast Launching More Than 30 WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Washington

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 18:00  |  34   |   |   

As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced plans to equip more than 30 different locations in Washington with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” over the next few months. Working with its network of nonprofit partners, Comcast is providing robust WiFi coverage at safe spaces in King, Snohomish and Spokane Counties that are expected to help thousands of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005711/en/

Comcast Lift Zones in Washington state will provide safe spaces with free internet to help thousands of disadvantaged students participate in distance learning (Photo: Business Wire)

Comcast Lift Zones in Washington state will provide safe spaces with free internet to help thousands of disadvantaged students participate in distance learning (Photo: Business Wire)

Additional Lift Zones sites are currently under consideration for King, Island, Pierce Snohomish and Spokane counties, with the goal to have all locations installed by early 2021. These Lift Zones will feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows students to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in distance learning. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years.

“Washington State is fortunate to have providers such as Comcast who continue to go above and beyond during this challenging time,” said Russ Elliott, Director- Washington State Broadband Office. “Lift Zones are a welcome addition to our state WiFi initiatives and will be a much-needed program during our seasonal challenges. Thank you to Comcast and the Washington Comcast team.”

Lift Zone sites complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect more than 8 million low-income people to the Internet at home, including more than 340,000 Washingtonians.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and Internet adoption programs to support them,” said Rodrigo Lopez, region senior vice president, Comcast Washington. “We hope these Lift Zones will help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to effective distance learning at home.”

In addition, the company is working with the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) K-12 to connect students in need to internet access at home through the Washington K–12 Internet Access Program. More than 50,000 low-income student households across 75 school districts statewide are eligible to receive Comcast’s Internet Essentials high-speed broadband service for up to the remainder of the 2020/2021 school year.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed Internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed Internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comcast Launching More Than 30 WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Washington As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced plans to equip more than 30 different locations in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Chris Brown Wins Big at the 2020 “Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
Blue Apron Names Charlean Gmunder Chief Operating Officer
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:53 Uhr
Comcast RISE Awards More Than 40 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Houston with Marketing Resources and Technology Makeovers
00:00 Uhr
New Comcast Report Finds Consumers Vastly Underestimate How Often Home Networks Are Targeted by Cyber Threats
25.11.20
Comcast RISE Awards Over 700 Black-Owned, Small Businesses with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers
23.11.20
Technology Companies Complete First-Ever Telephone Call with Authenticated Caller ID and Rich Call Data, Powered by STIR/SHAKEN
18.11.20
Comcast to Participate in UBS Investor Conference
16.11.20
Comcast Launching More Than 20 WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Twin Cities
16.11.20
Funktionär: Clubs fehlen absehbar 200 Millionen Euro an TV-Geldern
12.11.20
Die Dinge stehen schlecht in den Vergnügungsparks, aber es könnte schlimmer sein
11.11.20
Canoe Enables the First-ever Household Addressable Ad Campaign Across Multiple Distributors for a National Cable Network
11.11.20
ROUNDUP/Kritik schon im Vorfeld: Treffen von 15 Fußball-Clubs in Frankfurt