 

Once again, Bonduelle strengthens its financial flexibility and aligns this financing to sustainable development objectives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 18:01  |  50   |   |   

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)


Villeneuve d’Ascq, November 30, 2020

Once again, Bonduelle strengthens its financial flexibility and aligns this financing to sustainable development objectives

After the successful issuance of a NEU CP program in July 2020, the Bonduelle Group announces the early renewal of its syndicated loan, increasing it from € 300 million to € 400 million and indexing the margin on Environmental, Social and Governance criteria (ESG).

Signed on November 30, 2020 with an enlarged pool of 11 banks (9 banking groups), this syndicated loan, with impact, includes a single tranche of revolving credit (RCF - Revolving Credit Facility) significantly oversubscribed and refinances the existing RCF of € 300 million that was due to mature in July 2021.

By the completion of this transaction, the Bonduelle Group achieves several objectives:

  • strengthened financial flexibility: due to its business model, the group has seasonal working capital financing requirements that are easily met by the Revolving Credit Facility principle;
  • an extended average maturity of the group's debt (maturity of 5 years in fine);
  • competitive financing on the basis of the negotiated margin grid and the optimization of this syndicated loan through a Neu CP program launched in July 2020;
  • an indexation of the margin in line with the group's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives and its plan to obtain B Corp certification (certification covering a very broad set of ESG criteria) for all its activities by 2025;
  • a banking pool extended to new partners, both French and international, reflecting the group's growing internationalization and strengthening its platform of partners.

This financing transaction, carried out in a particularly uncertain economic and financial context, once again underlines the group's financial strength. The over subscription and the expansion of the pool of lenders also demonstrate the enthusiasm of financial institutions for the Bonduelle Group's financial profile.

Via its endorsement of the B Corp certification process, this transaction illustrates the group's commitments in terms of Social and Environmental Responsibility, in line with its raison d'être to “Inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health"*.

The Bonduelle Group has been advised by the financial firm Redbridge Debt & Treasury Advisory and the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP based in Paris.

The syndicated loan is underwritten by Crédit Agricole Nord de France, CIC Nord Ouest, BPCE (Caisse d'Epargne Hauts de France and Natixis) and BNP Paribas, Mandated Arrangers and Book runners, and by Société Générale Group (Crédit du Nord and Société Générale), Bank of America, Commerzbank, Arkéa and JP Morgan, Mandated Arrangers, with Crédit Agricole Nord de France acting as Credit Agent, BNP Paribas as Documentation Agent and BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Nord de France and Natixis acting as CSR Co-Coordinators, with Natixis as Lead Agent.
The banks have been advised by De Pardieu.

*subject to approval of the next Shareholder’s meeting

About Bonduelle

Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to be the world reference in "well-living" through plant-based food. Prioritizing innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its vegetables, grown over almost 120,000 hectares all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and technologies. An expert in agro-industry with 56 industrial sites or owned agricultural production sites, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers.

Bonduelle is listed on Euronext compartment B
Euronext indices: CAC MID & SMALL - CAC FOOD PRODUCERS - CAC ALL SHARES
Bonduelle is part of the Gaïa non-financial performance index and employee shareholder index (I.A.S.)
Code ISIN : FR0000063935 - Code Reuters : BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg : BON FP

Find out about the group’s current events and news on Twitter @Bonduelle_Group, and its financial news on @BonduelleCFO

Attachment


Bonduelle SCA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Once again, Bonduelle strengthens its financial flexibility and aligns this financing to sustainable development objectives BONDUELLE A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 EurosHead Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, FranceRegistered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register) Villeneuve d’Ascq, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Viracta Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Bonduelle - Combined Shareholders' Meeting December 3rd, 2020 - Adjournment
12.11.20
BONDUELLE: Availability of proparatory documents related to the Combined Shareholder's Meeting of the 3rd of December 2020
06.11.20
BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights
05.11.20
Bonduelle - First Quarter FY 2020-2021 Revenue: A first quarter in line with the annual objectives

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
17
Bonduelle