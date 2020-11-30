 

Societe Generale Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

Paris, 30 November 2020

Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

In accordance with the General Meeting dated 19 May 2020 authorizing an ordinary share buyback program, Société Générale has bought its own shares in order to cover and honor free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees.

Issuer name: Société Générale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 23 to 27 November 2020

Purchases performed by Société Générale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/11/2020 FR0000130809 1 406 16,4409 XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24/11/2020 FR0000130809 3 565 16,8150 XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/11/2020 FR0000130809 50 000 17,2804 XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26/11/2020 FR0000130809 100 000 17,1745 XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27/11/2020 FR0000130809 41 848 17,3981 XPAR

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=& ...

                                 

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Corentin Henry_+33 1 58 98 01 75_corentin.henry@socgen.com


