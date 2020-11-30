 

PRESS RELEASE NACON: Strong increase in profitability in 1st half

Press release

Lesquin, 30 November 2020, 18:00 hrs

Strong increase in profitability in 1st half:

·Current Operating Profit : 15.7 M€ (+47.3%)  i.e. 18.2% of sales

·Net Result: 9.6 M€ (+46.7%)

Outlook: New Upward revision of FY 2020/21 sales: 160-170 M€

 

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) today releases its audited consolidated results for the first half of fiscal year 2020/21 (from April 1 to September 30) as approved by its Board of directors on 30 November 2020.

Consolidated in M€ - IFRS 09/2020 09/2019 (3)       Change
Sales 86.6 63.7 +35.9%
Gross margin (1)

In % of Sales

 

EBITDA (2)

In % of Sales 		 

45.3
52.3%

 

30.4
35.1% 		 

39.2
61.5%

 

23.5
37.0% 		+15.5%

 

 

+29.2%
Current operating income

EBITA

In % of Sales

 

Non recurrent items

(including Bonus Shares) 		15.7
18.2%

 

(1.8) 		10.7
16.8%

 

(1.0) 		 

+47.3%

 

 

 
Operating result

In % of Sales 		13.9
16.1% 		9.7
15.2% 		+43.3%
Financial result

Including currency gain (loss) 		(0.8) (0.5)  
 

Earnings before tax

In % of Sales 		13.1
15.2% 		9.3
14.5% 		+41.8%
Tax (3.6) (2.7)  
Net result for the period
PRESS RELEASE NACON: Strong increase in profitability in 1st half Nacon                                                                                                 Press release Lesquin, 30 November 2020, 18:00 hrs Strong increase in profitability in 1st half: ·Current Operating Profit : 15.7 M€ (+47.3%)  …

