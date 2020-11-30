PRESS RELEASE NACON: Strong increase in profitability in 1st half
Nacon Press release
Lesquin, 30 November 2020, 18:00 hrs
Strong increase in profitability in 1st half:
·Current Operating Profit : 15.7 M€ (+47.3%) i.e. 18.2% of sales
·Net Result: 9.6 M€ (+46.7%)
Outlook: New Upward revision of FY 2020/21 sales: 160-170 M€
NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) today releases its audited consolidated results for the first half of fiscal year 2020/21 (from April 1 to September 30) as approved by its Board of directors on 30 November 2020.
|Consolidated in M€ - IFRS
|09/2020
|09/2019 (3)
|Change
|Sales
|86.6
|63.7
|+35.9%
|
Gross margin (1)
In % of Sales
EBITDA (2)
In % of Sales
|
45.3
52.3%
30.4
35.1%
|
39.2
61.5%
23.5
37.0%
|
+15.5%
+29.2%
|
Current operating income
EBITA
In % of Sales
Non recurrent items
(including Bonus Shares)
|
15.7
18.2%
(1.8)
|
10.7
16.8%
(1.0)
|
+47.3%
|
Operating result
In % of Sales
|
13.9
16.1%
|
9.7
15.2%
|+43.3%
|
Financial result
Including currency gain (loss)
|(0.8)
|(0.5)
|
Earnings before tax
In % of Sales
|
13.1
15.2%
|
9.3
14.5%
|+41.8%
|Tax
|(3.6)
|(2.7)
|
Net result for the period
