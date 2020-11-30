Strong increase in profitability in 1st half:

·Current Operating Profit : 15.7 M€ (+47.3%) i.e. 18.2% of sales

·Net Result: 9.6 M€ (+46.7%)

Outlook: New Upward revision of FY 2020/21 sales: 160-170 M€

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) today releases its audited consolidated results for the first half of fiscal year 2020/21 (from April 1 to September 30) as approved by its Board of directors on 30 November 2020.