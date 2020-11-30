 

The Cohesive Companies Announce the Acquisition of UK-based Maximo Solutions Provider SRO Solutions

The Cohesive Companies, a wholly-owned but independently operated digital integrator business unit of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY, the infrastructure engineering software company), today announced its acquisition of SRO Solutions (“SRO”) to extend its capabilities for marine and industrial infrastructure. Established in 2004, SRO introduced IBM’s Maximo to the maritime environment, managing projects across all seven continents for an extensive list of blue-chip owner-operators of assets on- and off-shore. SRO, a Gold Accredited IBM Business Partner, provides unique Maximo replication and zero downtime upgrade solutions.

Headquartered in Manchester, UK, SRO approaches each project with a disciplined agile methodology, underpinned by a rich engineering heritage and strong technical competence. SRO’s engineers, consultants, and project managers wield extensive experience in delivering Maximo solutions across a wide range of sectors, led by maritime and oil and gas. Products include SDU (SRO Data Utility), which eliminates downtime and provides upgrade and migration processes that permit businesses to keep running while software (for example, large Maximo instances) are being updated; and SDR (SRO Data Replication), which assures data synchronization across remote geographies and intermittent connections.

“We are excited to welcome Tony Lackey and the SRO team, with their technical expertise and hands-on knowledge of resources industries,” said Noah Eckhouse, CEO, The Cohesive Companies. “Our goal, as an autonomous digital integrator consultancy, is to support global owner-operators and their assets literally everywhere in going digital. Incorporating SRO’s comprehensive product and service offerings, and their uniquely deep experience in maintaining safety and regulatory compliance in challenging and low/no-bandwidth environments, will help our emerging digital twin offerings to reach the full extent of maritime and industrial assets.”

SRO Managing Director Tony Lackey said, “We are excited for SRO to join The Cohesive Companies, as we have worked for years with Cohesive in America and recently have also partnered on opportunities here in the UK. I would like to thank all the team at SRO for their work in making this milestone possible.

“It is timely that we are adding SRO’s Maximo solutions, and maritime and industrial expertise, to what The Cohesive Companies can now offer globally. Advancements in going digital are driving improvements in maritime, offshore and energy asset management – leading towards the breakthrough advantages of infrastructure digital twins. We know that together, we can deliver even more operational value for owner-operator organizations!”

Image caption: SRO Solutions replaced the British Antarctic Survey’s (BAS) current asset management system with IBM Maximo for their entire existing polar fleet of aircraft and ships, as well as implementing Maximo on the new Antarctic flagship RRS Sir David Attenborough.

About The Cohesive Companies

The Cohesive Companies form a wholly-owned but independently operated business unit of Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY, the infrastructure engineering software company www.bentley.com).

The Cohesive Companies provide advisory, systems integration, and technology strategies and services to help infrastructure owner-operators advance their BIM, enterprise asset management (EAM), and asset lifecycle information (ALIM) environments through asset performance digital twins. The Cohesive Companies comprise PCSG (leading provider of digital advisory services for built-environment owners), Cohesive SRO (leading UK-based provider of solutions for IBM’s Maximo EAM software), Cohesive Solutions (leading North American reseller of Maximo, helping owner-operators to continuously improve their asset management) and Cohesive Asset Performance (leading global integrator for Asset Performance Modeling). www.cohesivecompanies.com

2020 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, Cohesive Solutions, Cohesive Asset Performance, PCSG, SRO Solutions, and The Cohesive Companies are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

