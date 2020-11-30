DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous EcoGraf Limited: Further Positive Results from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material (news with additional features) 30.11.2020 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RESULTS SUPPORT THE COMMENCEMENT OF ENGINEERING DESIGN WORK FOR A MODULAR PILOT PLANT TO RECOVER CARBON ANODE MATERIAL

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to announce encouraging progress with its battery recycling business after further testing confirmed the successful purification of carbon anode material from lithium-ion batteries.

Key Highlights

Positive results of up to 99.8% carbon achieved during testing with potential European customers on the recovery of high purity carbon anode material from battery black mass.

Engineering design commenced for a containerised pilot plant.

Funding for pilot plant to be sourced through the Company's R&D programs and collaboration with potential customers.

Pilot plant to provide recovered carbon anode material for product qualification process, focussed on re-use of graphite in lithium-ion batteries and specialised industrial carbon products.

Opportunity to blend its high purity battery spherical graphite from its planned WA manufacturing facility to provide a unique recycled anode material to the lithium-ion battery market.

EcoGraf's recycling activities are part of the Company's vertically integrated graphite business to provide an alternative, responsibly produced and cost effect active anode material to anode manufacturers, through the initial EcoGraf(TM) Processing Facility planned for Western Australia and the development of its long-life and low cost Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania.