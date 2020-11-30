 

Orlando Family Physicians Now in Network for CarePlus Health Plans Medicare Advantage Members

Orlando Family Physicians, one of the largest Hispanic medical groups in Central Florida, and CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., Florida’s largest* Medicare Advantage plan rated 5 out of 5 stars for 2021, have signed an agreement that expands the primary care options for CarePlus Medicare Advantage members in Central Florida.

Dr. Kriselle Torres examines Herminia Soto, a patient at the Orlando Family Physicians center at John Young Parkway. The center is one of 18 Orlando Family Physician centers in Central Florida that are now in-network for CarePlus Health Plans Medicare Advantage members. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new agreement, effective Nov. 1, 2020, means Medicare recipients who select one of the CarePlus medical plans will have access to Orlando Family Physicians medical offices. The announcement comes during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

“We’re excited to team up with Orlando Family Physicians to expand the number of high quality healthcare practitioners available to our current and future members,” said Bruno Piquin, CarePlus Health Plans President. “With its personalized approach to primary care, Orlando Family Physicians shares our mission of helping our members achieve healthier lives.”

Orlando Family Physicians’ healthcare network includes 18 medical centers and more than 61 medical professionals.

About CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of Medicare beneficiaries in Florida. We provide affordable, reliable healthcare and prescription drug coverage that helps our members maintain and improve their health so they can enjoy happy, active, and independent lives.

CarePlus offers Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans with comprehensive benefits designed to meet a variety of needs. We partner with and support our physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and other healthcare providers who we trust to take good care of our community. Through our partnership with the ACCESS Florida Department of Children and Families, CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Social Services department assists members to apply for public assistance through a variety of state and federal programs. This assistance and guidance is completely voluntary and offered at no additional cost.

CarePlus has supported Florida residents with their Medicare options for over 20 years. Based in Florida, with corporate offices in Miami and Tampa, we serve 166,000* members across South and North Florida, the Tampa, Orlando and Daytona areas, and the Space Coast.

For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com.

About Orlando Family Physicians

With over 20 years of service in the Central Florida community and well over 100,000 patients served, Orlando Family Physicians provides ambulatory health services with the highest standards of quality and service through professional, friendly, and personalized attention. With a proven track record for excellent customer service, Orlando Family Physicians has become the largest Hispanic medical group in Central Florida. Orlando Family Physicians is proud to be a part of the InnovaCare family of companies.

More Information

Other providers are available in our network. The provider may also contract with other Health Plans. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

*According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage (MA) Membership Reports, October 2020.

