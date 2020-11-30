Lincoln Educational Services to Highlight Recent Operational Success and Performance at the B. Riley Education Services and Technology Conference

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a leading provider of specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the B. Riley Securities 2020 Education Services and Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 2 nd at 11:45am ET. Management will discuss the Company’s progress, including highlighting the recently reported 2020 third quarter operational performance. One-on-one sessions will also be available for those investors who would like to speak directly with management.

“Our third quarter student starts growth of 15% reflects the successful execution of our key operating drivers and the momentum we continue to generate across our 22 campuses as students seek new and rewarding career opportunities,” commented Mr. Shaw. “I believe the B. Riley conference, which is focused on the education sector, allows us to attract investors seeking long-term investment opportunities and we are looking forward to sharing our recent results.”

Investors are encouraged to contact their B. Riley representatives to request meetings with the management team. The live presentation can be accessed upon registration at the following site: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4izT8nmTR16NGA9-P6-erQ. An archived replay of the presentation may be accessed through the Company's website, www.lincolntech.edu, via the 'Investor Relations' section, under 'Webcasts/Presentations'.

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education and helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs. The Company operates under three reportable segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions and Transitional. Lincoln has provided the nation’s workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.