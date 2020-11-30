 

Lincoln Educational Services to Highlight Recent Operational Success and Performance at the B. Riley Education Services and Technology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 18:59  |  54   |   |   

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a leading provider of specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the B. Riley Securities 2020 Education Services and Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11:45am ET.  Management will discuss the Company’s progress, including highlighting the recently reported 2020 third quarter operational performance. One-on-one sessions will also be available for those investors who would like to speak directly with management.

 

“Our third quarter student starts growth of 15% reflects the successful execution of our key operating drivers and the momentum we continue to generate across our 22 campuses as students seek new and rewarding career opportunities,” commented Mr. Shaw.  “I believe the B. Riley conference, which is focused on the education sector, allows us to attract investors seeking long-term investment opportunities and we are looking forward to sharing our recent results.”

 

Investors are encouraged to contact their B. Riley representatives to request meetings with the management team.  The live presentation can be accessed upon registration at the following site: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4izT8nmTR16NGA9-P6-erQ. An archived replay of the presentation may be accessed through the Company's website, www.lincolntech.edu, via the 'Investor Relations' section, under 'Webcasts/Presentations'.

 

###

 

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education and helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap.  Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs.  The Company operates under three reportable segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions and Transitional. Lincoln has provided the nation’s workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.

Seite 1 von 3
Lincoln Educational Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Educational Services to Highlight Recent Operational Success and Performance at the B. Riley Education Services and Technology Conference WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a leading provider of specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Viracta Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Lincoln Educational Services Participating at Investor Conferences; Company to Highlight Recent Operational Success and Performance
11.11.20
Lincoln Tech Graduate Receives Veterans Award from Texas Trade Organization
11.11.20
Lincoln Educational Services Reports Strong Third Quarter Results; Third Quarter Net Income More than Doubles as Revenue Rises 8.5%; 15.3% Student Start Growth
05.11.20
Lincoln Tech Specialized Training Program Achieves Over 90% Job Placement Rate for Graduates