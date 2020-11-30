KP Tissue to Present at RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Conference

Dino Bianco, CEO of KP Tissue , will take part in an industry panel on the topic of:

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX:KPT), which holds a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”), will be presenting at the RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

“Tissue Issues – The Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chains”

The panel discussion will be held between 11:35 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Bianco and Mark Holbrook, CFO, will also hold investor meetings the same day.

JOIN WEBCAST:

https://wcc.on24.com/webcast/present?e=2856367&k=0384B331CE4A48737 ...

Presentation material for the RBC Capital Markets Conference will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P.

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties and White Swan. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

INFORMATION:

François Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com

SOURCE KP Tissue Inc