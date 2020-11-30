 

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Signs Multi Year Sponsorship Agreement with Redragon Brazil for Over $180,000 USD

Boca Raton, Florida, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (OTCQB:WINRD) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced today that it signed a 30 month long sponsorship agreement with Redragon, a global manufacturer and distributor of headsets, mice, keyboards, and gaming accessories. The sponsorship will include over $170,000 USD in cash and over $10,000 USD worth of gaming equipment for use by Simplicity Esports’ League of Legend franchise, playing under its Brazilian subsidiary brand, Flamengo Esports. The sponsorship monies will be paid over the 30 month term beginning in January.

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “Redragon has been a great partner for us, since Simplicity Esports entered Brazil earlier this year with the acquisition of Flamengo Esports. We will proudly display their logo on the sleeve of our jersey to be seen by our dedicated fans, social media followers, and content watchers. We still have three available jersey sponsorship activations to sell, including the coveted center chest location that comes with a Master Sponsorship.”

The exchange rate used to calculate the sponsorship value in USD is $5.32 Brazilian Reais to $1 USD.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as an owner and franchisor of the largest footprint of Esports Gaming Centers in North America, that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports and Free Fire are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
President
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586


