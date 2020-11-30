 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.11.2020 / 19:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Marvin
Last name(s): Freeman

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Due to the prior sell-to-cover sale of 38,871 shares Mr Freeman did not acquire as disclosed on 31 October 2020 73,076 shares but only 34,205 shares.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 34,205 shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63757  30.11.2020 



DGAP-DD Zalando SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.11.2020 / 19:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

