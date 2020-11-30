DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Sustainability HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report 30.11.2020 / 19:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report

- Information on integration of ESG criteria into overall strategy

- Presentation of strategic sustainability programme

- Consolidation of key ESG issues and focus on climate protection

- Statement on organisational expansion of sustainability management

- Reporting on sustainability performance indicators in core business

- New reporting structure and official acceptance by GRI

REVISED OVERALL STRATEGY

Duisburg, 30 November 2020 - HAMBORNER REIT AG has published its 2019/2020 sustainability report, thereby making a clear strategic commitment to its responsibility for the ecological and social impact of its business model. "We are actively rising to meet the growing trend towards ESG integration on the business, property and investment side. Our overall strategy has already been adjusted accordingly, and in this context we have resolved to expand the organisation of our sustainability management," said CEO Niclas Karoff. In conjunction with the revision of the company's overall strategy in 2020, various ESG objectives were established and corresponding measures approved.

SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMME WITH CLEAR GOALS AND ACHIEVABLE MEASURES

The report presents the strategic sustainability programme of HAMBORNER REIT AG, which will see the company pursue tangible objectives in the four newly defined ESG action areas of Corporate Governance & Dialogue, Environmental Management & Climate Protection, Portfolio Quality & Optimisation and Employee Development. Thus, HAMBORNER REIT AG is transparently communicating its roadmap for implementing its sustainability strategy, including specific measures and deadlines for achieving operational sustainability goals that relate directly to its core business.