3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8:10 a.m. EST.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

