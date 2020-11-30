 

Comcast RISE Awards 28 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Colorado with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today announced the first round of Comcast RISE award recipients — over 700 businesses will receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business, based on the specific needs. This includes 28 small businesses in Colorado, from restaurants and salons to professional services and retail shops. In addition, 3,300 small businesses have already signed up to receive the Comcast RISE monthly newsletter, which will offer free marketing insights and resources.

Today, the next phase of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October to help strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19, opens up eligibility to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses. They can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com.

“I decided to open my ice cream shop, MyKings Ice Cream, on March 1, which was about 15 days before the world pandemic hit. It has been hard to staff, and I just want the shop to fully function. In order to do that, we need help with our website, payroll system and other tools to help make the business succeed. I know ice cream, not technology,” said Le’Day Grant of Denver, Colorado and one of our Comcast RISE recipients. “I am looking forward to partnering with Comcast Business and to receiving our technology makeover, as it will set MyKings Ice Cream up to succeed and grow.”

The recipients in Colorado include:

Aurora

  • Bonding to the Beat, Aurora
  • Dianne Myles LLC DBA Dope Mom Life, Aurora
  • Different Strokes Paint n Sip Art Studio, Aurora
  • FIT & NU, Aurora
  • Maxx Impact Group, Aurora

Colorado Springs/Pueblo

  • Autosearch USA, Colorado Springs
  • Family ROCS, Colorado Springs
  • Harrison Hunter, Colorado Springs
  • TKD Holdings, Inc., Colorado Springs
  • Collaborative Educational Supportive Services, LLC, Pueblo

Denver Metro

  • Bar Helix, Denver
  • Bodies By Perseverance, Denver
  • Discovered, Denver
  • Jackson Elite Tax & Consulting, LLC, Denver
  • Lawrence & Larimer Clothing + Supply Co., Denver
  • Louis Jackson Consulting, Denver
  • MyKings Ice Cream, Denver
  • Polly & Company, Inc., Denver
  • REAL Property Inspections LLC, Denver
  • Sports Innovated Technology, Denver
  • Sweet Savour Cakery LLC, Denver
  • Victory Clothing Boutique, Denver
  • Yarn Shoppe Denver, Denver
  • Konjo Ethiopian Food, Edgewater
  • Syn Ack Fin Network & Computer Services, LLC, Glendale
  • BCM Global Technologies Consultants, Inc, Highlands Ranch
  • Purple Moon Family Childcare LLC, Northglenn

Fort Collins:

