Loncor Reports Multiple Gold Intercepts in First Hole at its Flagship Adumbi Deposit

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. (" Loncor " or the " Company ") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that the first core hole of a 7,000 metre drilling program at its Adumbi deposit has intersected multiple gold sections including 20.33 metres grading 2.47 g/t gold (including 4.8 metres grading 5.40 g/t Au), 7.33 metres grading 5.80 g/t Au and 20.77 metres grading 1.72 g/t Au, on its 84.68% owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (see Figure 1).

Borehole Number From

(m) To

(m) Intersected Width

(m) Grade (g/t) Au LADD001 202.58 223.35 20.77 1.72 LADD001 231.27 237.17 5.90 1.89 LADD001 251.27 258.60 7.33 5.80 LADD001 295.25 298.70 3.45 2.10 LADD001 301.62 321.95 20.33 2.47 LADD001 Incl. 317.11 321.95 4.80 5.40

Borehole LADD001 had an inclination of minus 65 degrees and azimuth of 220 degrees at the start of hole and regular measurements of inclination and azimuth were taken at 30 metre intervals down the hole. All core was orientated and it is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised sections are 82% of the intersected width. All intercepted grades are uncut.

The gold mineralization at Adumbi is associated with a thick package (up to 130 metres) of interbedded banded ironstone and quartz carbonate and chlorite schist with higher grade sections being found in a strongly altered siliceous unit termed “Replaced Rock” (RP) where structural deformation and alteration has completely destroyed the primary host lithological fabric. Disseminated sulphide assemblages include pyrite, pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite which can attain up to 20% of the total rock in places.