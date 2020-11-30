 

Loncor Reports Multiple Gold Intercepts in First Hole at its Flagship Adumbi Deposit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 19:51  |  102   |   |   

Intercepts include 20.33 metres grading 2.47 g/t Au, 7.33 metres at 5.80 g/t Au and 20.77 metres grading 1.72 g/t Au

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that the first core hole of a 7,000 metre drilling program at its Adumbi deposit has intersected multiple gold sections including 20.33 metres grading 2.47 g/t gold (including 4.8 metres grading 5.40 g/t Au), 7.33 metres grading 5.80 g/t Au and 20.77 metres grading 1.72 g/t Au, on its 84.68% owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (see Figure 1).

Mineralized sections are summarised in the table below:

Borehole Number From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Intersected Width
(m) 		Grade (g/t) Au
LADD001 202.58 223.35 20.77 1.72
LADD001 231.27 237.17 5.90 1.89
LADD001 251.27 258.60 7.33 5.80
LADD001 295.25 298.70 3.45 2.10
LADD001 301.62 321.95 20.33 2.47
LADD001 Incl. 317.11 321.95 4.80 5.40

Borehole LADD001 had an inclination of minus 65 degrees and azimuth of 220 degrees at the start of hole and regular measurements of inclination and azimuth were taken at 30 metre intervals down the hole. All core was orientated and it is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised sections are 82% of the intersected width. All intercepted grades are uncut.

The gold mineralization at Adumbi is associated with a thick package (up to 130 metres) of interbedded banded ironstone and quartz carbonate and chlorite schist with higher grade sections being found in a strongly altered siliceous unit termed “Replaced Rock” (RP) where structural deformation and alteration has completely destroyed the primary host lithological fabric. Disseminated sulphide assemblages include pyrite, pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite which can attain up to 20% of the total rock in places.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loncor Reports Multiple Gold Intercepts in First Hole at its Flagship Adumbi Deposit Intercepts include 20.33 metres grading 2.47 g/t Au, 7.33 metres at 5.80 g/t Au and 20.77 metres grading 1.72 g/t AuTORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...