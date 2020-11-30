 

Incap Corporation Manager’s Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 19:45  |  69   |   |   

Incap Corporation Managers’ Transactions 30 November 2020 at 8.45 p.m. EET

Manager’s Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Akeba Oy 2410423-4
Position: Closely associated person
Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Kaisa Kokkonen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Incap Oyj
LEI: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407_20201130130225_5
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006407
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

 Transaction details
(1): Volume: 197 Unit price: 18.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 956 Unit price: 18.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 18.7 EUR
(4): Volume: 247 Unit price: 18.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 1,500 Volume weighted average price: 18.7 EUR


INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


Incap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Incap Corporation Manager’s Transactions Incap Corporation Managers’ Transactions 30 November 2020 at 8.45 p.m. EET Manager’s Transactions Person subject to the notification requirementName: Akeba Oy 2410423-4Position: Closely associated personLegal person …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Incap Corporation: Incap Group’s Business Review for January–September 2020: Back on track with good growth and profitability
23.11.20
Incap Corporation: Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a Change in Holdings (Nordea Bank Abp)
23.11.20
Incap Corporation: Notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act on a change in holdings (Oy Etra Invest Ab)
19.11.20
Incap Corporation: Final results of Incap Corporation’s rights issue
12.11.20
Incap Corporation: Incap Corporation supplements the prospectus related to its rights issue
11.11.20
Incap Corporation: Incap increases its operating profit estimate for 2020
10.11.20
Incap Corporation: Incap Estonia opened a new production line in Kuressaare
05.11.20
Incap Corporation: Incap India wins the prestigious IT exports award of STPI
03.11.20
Incap Corporation: Manager’s Transactions