Comcast RISE Awards Eight Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Portland with Marketing Resources and Technology Makeovers

Comcast Business today announced that eight small businesses in Portland were recipients of Comcast RISE awards. The awards will allow these businesses to receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business based on their specific needs. The news is part of Comcast’s broader announcement of more than 700 businesses that were selected as winners in the first round of Comcast RISE. Recipients in 285 cities in 29 states include a diverse roster of small business from restaurants and salons, to professional services and retail shops.

Heroes American Café owner John Jackson in downtown Portland. (Photo: Business Wire)

The eight local awardees are:

Zen Nail Spa

American Heroes Café

Amalfi’s Restaurant

Raap Counseling and Consulting

Cottontails Personal Styling

Batter On Deck food truck

Meals for Heels

Third Eye Books

Today, the next phase of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October to help strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19, opens eligibility to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses. They can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com.

Heroes American Café is a Portland restaurant which was vandalized during the protests earlier this year. Owner John Jackson said, "It's great to see Comcast, a leader in technology and entertainment, focus on the economic divide. I'm honored to be a recipient of this new program to give Black-owned small business a much-needed boost.”

The first phase of Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” focused on U.S. Black-owned, small businesses, those hit hardest by the pandemic according to a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. Comcast RISE brings together two of the company’s brands —Comcast Business and Effectv, both with expertise in the small business space — to empower business owners with the expertise and resources needed to navigate the economic effects of the pandemic.