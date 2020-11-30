Chalice Farms Debuts New Flower Line, Bald Peak, Under New Director of Cultivation, Derek Rayhorn

Chalice Farms’ state-of-the-art grow facility is located on Bald Peak, the highest point of the Chehalem Mountain range in Yamhill County, and the Company has paid homage to its beautiful landscape with its new Bald Peak flower line, which yields high-quality bud, supplied to all seven stores and beyond across the state. Chalice Farms is also pleased to announce its new Director of Cultivation for Bald Peak, Derek Rayhorn.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announces that Chalice Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Leaf, recently launched a new signature line of flower, Bald Peak, available now for purchase online and at all seven retail locations.

Rayhorn’s numerous recognitions and acknowledgements in the cultivation industry brings comprehensive leadership to the Company, one of the top cannabis companies in the northwest, with cultivation, production, and retail operations in Oregon. Rayhorn is responsible for managing the Bald Peak grow facility; administering new strain production, breeding and germination, and creating new strains and offerings that set Chalice Farms apart from its competition.

The 10,000-square-foot grow facility offers three greenhouses that house hundreds of plants, deploying high-tech practices used every day to ensure quality and testing aligns with and exceeds expectations. Bald Peak has advanced, self-automated grow techniques, from watering systems to light deprivation and access.

Located 1,600 feet above sea level at the Chehalem Mountain range, Bald Peak flower reaps the benefits of seclusion from urban areas and farmland, which lessens the risk of being exposed to pollution. Bald Peak flower is available in strains including Duct Tape, Hazmat OG, Mac #3, Purple Punch and Dosi D’oh at all Chalice Farms locations.

Chalice Farms offers delivery from its in-house delivery service, available from noon to 8:00 p.m. daily for all customers. Delivery services are complimentary for orders of $60 or more, and are collected and distributed on an hourly basis, with an estimated wait time of 30 to 90 minutes. More information about online orders and delivery services can be found at https://www.chalicefarms.com/delivery.