 

Chalice Farms Debuts New Flower Line, Bald Peak, Under New Director of Cultivation, Derek Rayhorn

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.11.2020, 21:00  |  29   |   |   

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announces that Chalice Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Leaf, recently launched a new signature line of flower, Bald Peak, available now for purchase online and at all seven retail locations.

Chalice Farms’ state-of-the-art grow facility is located on Bald Peak, the highest point of the Chehalem Mountain range in Yamhill County, and the Company has paid homage to its beautiful landscape with its new Bald Peak flower line, which yields high-quality bud, supplied to all seven stores and beyond across the state. Chalice Farms is also pleased to announce its new Director of Cultivation for Bald Peak, Derek Rayhorn.

Rayhorn’s numerous recognitions and acknowledgements in the cultivation industry brings comprehensive leadership to the Company, one of the top cannabis companies in the northwest, with cultivation, production, and retail operations in Oregon. Rayhorn is responsible for managing the Bald Peak grow facility; administering new strain production, breeding and germination, and creating new strains and offerings that set Chalice Farms apart from its competition.

The 10,000-square-foot grow facility offers three greenhouses that house hundreds of plants, deploying high-tech practices used every day to ensure quality and testing aligns with and exceeds expectations. Bald Peak has advanced, self-automated grow techniques, from watering systems to light deprivation and access.

Located 1,600 feet above sea level at the Chehalem Mountain range, Bald Peak flower reaps the benefits of seclusion from urban areas and farmland, which lessens the risk of being exposed to pollution. Bald Peak flower is available in strains including Duct Tape, Hazmat OG, Mac #3, Purple Punch and Dosi D’oh at all Chalice Farms locations.

Chalice Farms offers delivery from its in-house delivery service, available from noon to 8:00 p.m. daily for all customers. Delivery services are complimentary for orders of $60 or more, and are collected and distributed on an hourly basis, with an estimated wait time of 30 to 90 minutes. More information about online orders and delivery services can be found at https://www.chalicefarms.com/delivery.

Seite 1 von 2
Golden Leaf Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chalice Farms Debuts New Flower Line, Bald Peak, Under New Director of Cultivation, Derek Rayhorn PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Chalice Farms to Give the Gift of Green Throughout Thanksgiving Week
20.11.20
Chalice Farms to Launch “Holiday in Color” Pre-Roll Packs, Festive Promotions through Holiday Season
19.11.20
Golden Leaf Holdings Announces First Cashflow-Positive Quarter and Record Quarterly Revenues
19.11.20
Accretive Restructuring of Chalice Farms Debt Obligations Announced by Golden Leaf Holdings
11.11.20
Chalice Farms to Honor Veterans Day with Increased Military Discount
10.11.20
Golden Leaf Holdings to Report Third Quarter Earnings
06.11.20
Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Resignation of President Stanley Grissinger