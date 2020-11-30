 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES 2-YEARS OF AUDITED FINANCIALS AS A MAJOR STEP TOWARDS UPLISTING

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, November, 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized is pleased to announce that its PCAOB Auditors, Weinstein International CPA, have completed and signed off on the audit of its financial statements for fiscal years ending 2019 and 2020.

These audited statements for 2019 and 2020 have been posted on the OTC Markets website. This is a significant step towards qualifying for the OTCQB or a higher market once other benchmarks have been met. The uplisting would require approval by OTC Markets should management take this step before meeting and seeking higher listing standards on more prestigious exchanges.

In February of 2020, the Company developed its Pandemic and Post-COVID Corporate Strategy for 2020-21. One of the key milestones outlined in this strategy was to conduct an independent audit of its financial statements to provide investors and shareholders with increased transparency and confidence. This initial milestone having been satisfied, KNOS will accelerate our remaining milestones to expand operations while increasing revenues in order to grow shareholder value substantially.

"The receipt of a clean Independent PCAOB audit is one of the most significant accomplishments for 2020. This milestone will provide invaluable access to capital and enable the Company to leverage our strategic visions and prior investments to gain market share exponentially. We now will be positioned to reward our investors and show the market we can deliver," said Joseph Florence, COO of Kronos.

Consistent with the 2020-2021 Corporate Strategy, the Company is moving forward to complete the acquisition of a privately held manufacturing facility that is currently under contract. It is the intent to complete this acquisition by the end of the calendar year 2020.  This facility includes 85,000 square feet located on a 9 acres campus in West Virginia. It is currently owned and used by our COO and his partners for product design and R&D, resulting in several near-ready for manufacture products that will become part of the KNOS product line.  The acquisition and exploitation of this manufacturing facility is the first step in our “Transition To America” Initiative and is projected to add tens of millions of dollars in annual revenues. Perhaps more important, this acquisition will be the cornerstone of the new Kronos Brand of USA-made Products, intended to provide security and comfort to our customers in not only today's turbulent times but in the Post-COVID future as well.

