Consolidated Communications Reinforces Commitment to Communities with Launch of New Educational Grant Program

As a leading fiber provider with a mission to turn technology into solutions and to connect people and enrich how they work and live, Consolidated’s new program encourages project-based learning and the use of innovative technologies.

“Technology and broadband services play a critical role in everything we do today and for the future,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Consolidated Communications. “The Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program will help ensure students develop 21st century and critical thinking skills that are essential to their academic success.”



Investments made through the Consolidated Connects program are intended to benefit educational enrichment programs and projects that highlight creative student learning and utilize innovative technologies to support and advance learning. During the inaugural grant cycle, requests with a focus on supporting virtual/remote learning resource gaps will be prioritized for funding consideration.

The grant application closes on Jan. 6, 2021. Additional information and complete program details and guidelines are available at www.consolidated.com/cciconnects.



About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Contact:

Shannon Sullivan, Consolidated Communications

603-656-1521, shannon.sullivan@consolidated.com

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications

507-386-3765, jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com



