Moody’s Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Mark Kaye, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Mr. Kaye’s presentation will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com .

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

