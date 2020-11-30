 

FedEx Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation Delivering Joy to Military Families this Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 22:00  |  40   |   |   

As delivery services are handling one of the busiest seasons to date, FedEx Freight is adding a few special shipments to its trucks. The company will deliver joy and holiday cheer to military families through the Trees for Troops program, a joint effort led by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation. This year, FedEx Freight will deliver around 15,000 farm-grown Christmas trees to military families across the country.

“Trees for Troops is one way we give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our safety and liberty,” said John Smith, President and CEO of FedEx Freight. “We are honored to lend our world-class operations network to the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and show appreciation to military families across the country.”

Delivering Trees at Home

Trees for Troops will kick off Dec. 2 as FedEx Freight drivers begin deliveries to 79 military bases in the U.S. To date, FedEx has helped deliver more than 250,000 Christmas trees since the program launched in 2004. Trees are delivered to all branches of the military.

Hundreds of tree farms across 27 states spanning from Nova Scotia, Canada to Georgia donate and collect trees to help execute the program. As customers at these tree farms begin picking out their trees for the season, they can also choose to pen a message that will be attached to a tree being donated to a military family. Best wishes for a happy holiday season from customers, FedEx teammates and community partners add a personal touch to each tree delivered.

Give a Tree this Season

Supporting Trees for Troops offers opportunities for your family to give back safely and socially distant this season. Purchase a fresh tree at dozens of Christmas tree retail locations during Trees for Troops weekend, Dec. 4 – Dec. 6. Donated trees will be added to the program’s planned deliveries. More information on how to get involved can be found at www.treesfortroops.org.

FedEx Freight is involved with the Trees for Troops program as part of FedEx Cares, the company’s community investment initiative. For more information on FedEx’s journey to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023, check out fedexcares.com.

About FedEx Freight

Since 2001, connecting customers with opportunity has motivated the people of FedEx Freight, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and a leading provider of LTL freight services. We revolutionized the LTL industry with the priority and economy model, and we offer our customers both fast-transit delivery of time-sensitive freight (FedEx Freight Priority has the fastest published transit times of any nationwide LTL service) or cost-effective delivery when they can trade time for savings. Through more than 370 service centers and 30,000 motorized vehicles, FedEx Freight moves more than 100,000 LTL shipments each day throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. With a steadfast focus on Safety Above All, our 44,000 team members are driven to innovate for our customers and give back to the communities where we live and work. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

About the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and Trees for Troops

The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas for U.S. troops through the Trees for Troops program. The foundation was established in 2005 and is among fewer than five percent of U.S. charities to be awarded the “Best in America” seal of excellence by Independent Charities of America. To learn more, visit https://christmasspiritfoundation.com/.

Fedex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FedEx Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation Delivering Joy to Military Families this Holiday Season As delivery services are handling one of the busiest seasons to date, FedEx Freight is adding a few special shipments to its trucks. The company will deliver joy and holiday cheer to military families through the Trees for Troops program, a joint …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Boom im Online-Handel kommt bei Paketzustellern nur wenig an
20.11.20
FedEx Corp. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
19.11.20
FedEx Express Strengthens Operations and Services with Opening of New Ramp at Ontario International Airport
18.11.20
ROUNDUP/Impfstoff-Verteilung: Logistiker rechnen mit 10 Milliarden Dosen
18.11.20
Logistikbranche bereitet sich auf Corona-Impfstoffverteilung vor
09.11.20
DEUTSCHE POST IM FOKUS: Zweimal Weihnachten in einem Jahr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
28
FedEx ist ein Misthaufen