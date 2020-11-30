FedEx Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation Delivering Joy to Military Families this Holiday Season

“Trees for Troops is one way we give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our safety and liberty,” said John Smith, President and CEO of FedEx Freight. “We are honored to lend our world-class operations network to the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and show appreciation to military families across the country.”

As delivery services are handling one of the busiest seasons to date, FedEx Freight is adding a few special shipments to its trucks. The company will deliver joy and holiday cheer to military families through the Trees for Troops program, a joint effort led by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation. This year, FedEx Freight will deliver around 15,000 farm-grown Christmas trees to military families across the country.

Delivering Trees at Home

Trees for Troops will kick off Dec. 2 as FedEx Freight drivers begin deliveries to 79 military bases in the U.S. To date, FedEx has helped deliver more than 250,000 Christmas trees since the program launched in 2004. Trees are delivered to all branches of the military.

Hundreds of tree farms across 27 states spanning from Nova Scotia, Canada to Georgia donate and collect trees to help execute the program. As customers at these tree farms begin picking out their trees for the season, they can also choose to pen a message that will be attached to a tree being donated to a military family. Best wishes for a happy holiday season from customers, FedEx teammates and community partners add a personal touch to each tree delivered.

Give a Tree this Season

Supporting Trees for Troops offers opportunities for your family to give back safely and socially distant this season. Purchase a fresh tree at dozens of Christmas tree retail locations during Trees for Troops weekend, Dec. 4 – Dec. 6. Donated trees will be added to the program’s planned deliveries. More information on how to get involved can be found at www.treesfortroops.org.

FedEx Freight is involved with the Trees for Troops program as part of FedEx Cares, the company’s community investment initiative. For more information on FedEx’s journey to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023, check out fedexcares.com.

About FedEx Freight

Since 2001, connecting customers with opportunity has motivated the people of FedEx Freight, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and a leading provider of LTL freight services. We revolutionized the LTL industry with the priority and economy model, and we offer our customers both fast-transit delivery of time-sensitive freight (FedEx Freight Priority has the fastest published transit times of any nationwide LTL service) or cost-effective delivery when they can trade time for savings. Through more than 370 service centers and 30,000 motorized vehicles, FedEx Freight moves more than 100,000 LTL shipments each day throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. With a steadfast focus on Safety Above All, our 44,000 team members are driven to innovate for our customers and give back to the communities where we live and work. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

About the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and Trees for Troops

The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas for U.S. troops through the Trees for Troops program. The foundation was established in 2005 and is among fewer than five percent of U.S. charities to be awarded the “Best in America” seal of excellence by Independent Charities of America. To learn more, visit https://christmasspiritfoundation.com/.

