 

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming events:

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference – December 1-3, 2020

December 2, 2020 – Chris Anzalone, Ph.D., Arrowhead’s president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat presentation. Recording is available on demand

20th Gordon L. Snider Critical Issues Workshop – The Promise of Gene-based Interventions in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency – December 12, 2020

December 12, 2020, 12:55 p.m. EST – James Hamilton, M.D., MBA, Arrowhead’s senior vice president of discovery and translational medicine, will deliver an oral presentation titled, “Arrowhead’s approach to gene silencing - ARO-AAT for liver disease in Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency”

A copy of the presentation materials and/or webcast links may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

