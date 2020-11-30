WestPark Capital, Inc., a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer, today announced the closing of the follow-on offering for its client Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. 1,200,000 units consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant were sold for a total of $5,700,000 in gross proceeds. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 under the trading symbols " LIXT " and “LIXTW” .

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.’s registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-248588) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on November 19, 2020. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering was filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from: WestPark Capital, Inc. - Attention: Jason Stern, 1900 Avenue of the Stars, 3rd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90077 or by Email: syndicate@wpcapital.com or by telephone at (310) 203-2919.

About WestPark Capital, Inc.:

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, ATM, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com or at info@wpcapital.com.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets. Their product pipeline is primarily focused on inhibitors of protein phosphatases, used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers, and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development that they believe have broad therapeutic potential not only for cancer but also for other debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Additional information about Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is available at eforman@lixte.com.

