 

Kristen Lalowski Named Chief Product Officer for Spok, Inc.

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced the appointment of Kristen Lalowski as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Lalowski will be responsible for managing Spok’s portfolio of solutions through a market-driven approach, consequently driving value for customers and the company. Lalowski brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare and healthcare IT, specifically in the areas of nursing, product management and marketing, operations, sales and client services.

Kristen Lalowski Named Chief Product Officer for Spok, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire).

“We’re delighted to welcome Kristen to Spok’s management team,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “She is an industry veteran with a background in both healthcare IT management and nursing as well as significant experience with Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms. Kristen will play a key role in executing our long-term strategy as we continue to support hospitals and health systems with reliable communication solutions, including Spok Go, our new cloud-native platform powered by Amazon Web Services.”

Over her career, which began as an emergency department nurse, Lalowski has demonstrated entrepreneurial leadership in healthcare and healthcare IT, managing product lines that generate more than $120 million in annual revenue. Lalowski’s most recent experience was as Chief Product Officer at MDLIVE, the third-largest telemedicine company in the U.S., where she managed a portfolio of urgent care, behavioral health, and dermatologic products. There, she supported the growth of new product offerings and successfully navigated an increase in patient volume of 100% resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to MDLIVE, Lalowski was VP of Strategy at N-of-One, an oncology molecular decision support company. She managed product, engineering, sales, and marketing, and helped to grow the business for a successful exit to a strategic buyer for a significant multiple of revenue. Prior to that, Lalowski worked in the EMR space as a senior product leader at Allscripts, Optum, Picis, and Ibex.

“Physicians and provider organizations are under intense pressure to become more efficient and demonstrate value,” said Lalowski. “Smarter, faster communication among care team members, as well as patients and families, is an essential foundation to improve patient outcomes. I’m excited to be a part of Spok, where the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms can improve how people on a care team communicate and also intelligently deliver critical information to providers on the device of their choice.”

Kristen was an emergency department nurse for 10 years prior to making the career change to healthcare IT. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Loyola University of Chicago and has completed several leadership and finance courses from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Chicago.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients' lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Spok Announces Access Procedures for Its Investor Update on November 10, 2020