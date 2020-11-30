Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

The Korea Fund, Inc. Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 The Korea Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KF), a non-diversified, closed-end investment company, which seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies, today announced its results …



