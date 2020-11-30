The Korea Fund, Inc. Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
The Korea Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KF), a non-diversified, closed-end investment company, which seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.
|At September 30,
|
2020
2019
$177,292,794
$159,378,771
5,031,219
5,094,360
$35.24
$31.29
$29.65
$27.43
(15.86
)%
(12.34
)%
2020
2019
$(365,544
)
$(243,488
)
$(0.07
)
$(0.05
)
$21,202,516
