Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that CEO and Director Lou Conforti and members of the Company’s leadership team will host a webcast on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss innovation and new initiatives at its town centers and celebrate the launch of its new Innovation website.

To access the Experience Retail webcast, registration is available here and on the investor relations section of the Washington Prime Group website at www.washingtonprime.com. During the webcast, participants will have an opportunity to type in questions related to the topic of innovation. Be sure to have computer speakers (and headphones, if necessary) as the audio will only stream through computer speakers. There is no telephone conference line. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live presentation on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.