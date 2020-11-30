 

Join Experience Retail a Webcast Hosted by Washington Prime Group on December 9

30.11.2020   

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that CEO and Director Lou Conforti and members of the Company’s leadership team will host a webcast on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss innovation and new initiatives at its town centers and celebrate the launch of its new Innovation website.

To access the Experience Retail webcast, registration is available here and on the investor relations section of the Washington Prime Group website at www.washingtonprime.com. During the webcast, participants will have an opportunity to type in questions related to the topic of innovation. Be sure to have computer speakers (and headphones, if necessary) as the audio will only stream through computer speakers. There is no telephone conference line. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live presentation on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

At the completion of the webcast, participants will be invited to enter the Experience Retail Sweepstakes sponsored by Washington Prime Group. Participants who opt-in will be redirected to a Sweepstakes landing page to complete and submit an entry for a chance to win one of three prizes. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Entry ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 9, 2020. Official Rules are available here. Participation is subject to Washington Prime Group’s Privacy Policy, which is available at www.washingtonprime.com/privacy-policy.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group: National footprint with local flavor. With about 100 town centers throughout the US, we’re as American as apple pie. As a matter of fact, we are also as American as deep dish pizza in Chicago, Hawaiian poke salad, vegan spring rolls in Malibu, El Paso Tex-Mex, Maryland crab cakes, kimchi in Orange County, Memphis barbeque and a Kansas City porterhouse. Our well regarded infrastructure, from Hawaii to Connecticut, and pretty much everywhere else in between, allows our tenant and sponsor partners to benefit from the operating efficacy and economies of scale at a large national real estate company, alongside local management who possess comprehensive knowledge of the specific locale within which they reside. Washington Prime Group and Experience Retail are registered trademarks of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.




ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Washington Prime Group to Present at REITworld 2020 Virtual Investor Conference
05.11.20
 Washington Prime Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
11
Washington Prime Group