HealthStream to Acquire ANSOS Staff Scheduling from Change Healthcare

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Change Healthcare’s staff scheduling business, which includes their market-leading ANSOS Staff Scheduling (“ANSOS”) application and related products.

ANSOS Staff Scheduling application—which is contracted by over 300 hospitals and health systems, along with related products, is added to HealthStream’s Workforce Solutions segment

Acquisition is expected to be accretive to the overall financial results of the Company on a pro forma basis, including its earnings, cash flow, and EPS (before taking into account GAAP required write-downs of acquired deferred revenue)

HealthStream to pay approximately $67.5 million in cash for the business

“We are excited to add ANSOS to HealthStream’s growing nurse and staff scheduling business for healthcare providers as we believe this is a major win for everyone: customers, partners, employees, and shareholders,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “The closing of this transaction will establish HealthStream as an industry leader in nurse and staff scheduling for healthcare providers. Considering our strong track record of strengthening acquired products and solutions to deliver even greater value to customers, I believe we are well positioned for continued growth and innovation in workforce management.”

ANSOS is an enterprise solution for healthcare providers that want to anticipate workload requirements, manage labor costs, apply complex work rules, and meet credential requirements for shifts—all for the purpose of optimizing staff deployment. It is used by over 300 hospitals and health systems and continues to be recognized as a market leader in nurse and staff scheduling by KLAS.

The addition of Change Healthcare’s staff scheduling business will expand HealthStream’s growing portfolio of solutions for staff scheduling and workforce management, which began in early 2020 with the acquisition of NurseGrid and grew further with the acquisition of ShiftWizard last month. The complementary positioning of ANSOS, ShiftWizard, and NurseGrid will enable future data integrations and advanced analytics that yield smarter schedule development while enhancing engagement with staff.