 

HealthStream to Acquire ANSOS Staff Scheduling from Change Healthcare

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 22:05  |   |   |   

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Change Healthcare’s staff scheduling business, which includes their market-leading ANSOS Staff Scheduling (“ANSOS”) application and related products.

Highlights:

  • ANSOS Staff Scheduling application—which is contracted by over 300 hospitals and health systems, along with related products, is added to HealthStream’s Workforce Solutions segment
  • Acquisition is expected to be accretive to the overall financial results of the Company on a pro forma basis, including its earnings, cash flow, and EPS (before taking into account GAAP required write-downs of acquired deferred revenue)
  • HealthStream to pay approximately $67.5 million in cash for the business

“We are excited to add ANSOS to HealthStream’s growing nurse and staff scheduling business for healthcare providers as we believe this is a major win for everyone: customers, partners, employees, and shareholders,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “The closing of this transaction will establish HealthStream as an industry leader in nurse and staff scheduling for healthcare providers. Considering our strong track record of strengthening acquired products and solutions to deliver even greater value to customers, I believe we are well positioned for continued growth and innovation in workforce management.”

ANSOS is an enterprise solution for healthcare providers that want to anticipate workload requirements, manage labor costs, apply complex work rules, and meet credential requirements for shifts—all for the purpose of optimizing staff deployment. It is used by over 300 hospitals and health systems and continues to be recognized as a market leader in nurse and staff scheduling by KLAS.

The addition of Change Healthcare’s staff scheduling business will expand HealthStream’s growing portfolio of solutions for staff scheduling and workforce management, which began in early 2020 with the acquisition of NurseGrid and grew further with the acquisition of ShiftWizard last month. The complementary positioning of ANSOS, ShiftWizard, and NurseGrid will enable future data integrations and advanced analytics that yield smarter schedule development while enhancing engagement with staff.

Seite 1 von 5
Healthstream Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HealthStream to Acquire ANSOS Staff Scheduling from Change Healthcare HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Change Healthcare’s staff scheduling business, which includes …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity