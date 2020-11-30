 

Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces R&D Leadership Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 22:05  |  13   |   |   

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced a transition of its R&D leadership and the appointment of Paul D. Streck, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer reporting to Amit Munshi, President and CEO. The transition follows the retirement and resignation of Chris Cabell, M.D., M.H.S., FACC, who served as the company’s Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development, and Chief Medical Officer since June 2020. The change is effective as of December 1, 2020 and Dr. Cabell will remain an advisor to the Company.

Dr. Streck brings more than 25 years of experience in drug development, regulatory and medical affairs leadership across both large and small publicly traded biopharmaceutical companies, and a track record of success with six global regulatory launches, five IND’s and nine commercial product launches.

“Having Dr. Streck’s deep executive experience as a physician in successful clinical development and medical affairs leadership roles puts Arena in a stronger position as we move toward completing late-stage clinical development into regulatory submission and pre-commercial planning. His proven global leadership roles across therapeutic indications provides for seamless integration for the Company’s current and future clinical and regulatory activities,” said Amit D. Munshi, Arena's President and Chief Executive Officer.

“On behalf of Arena’s Board of Directors and management team, we would like to thank Chris for his ability to step into a critical role during an important time at our company. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Most recently, Dr. Streck served as Chief Medical Officer at Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company, acquired by Lundbeck in late 2019. In this role, Dr. Streck led clinical development, clinical operations, medical affairs, regulatory, and safety/pharmacovigilance, and drove U.S. approval of Vyepti, a biologic medicine for prevention of migraines. From 2017-2019, Dr. Streck was the Chief Medical Officer of Insmed, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company. Previous biopharmaceutical experience includes progressive roles at Amgen, Shire, and GSK. He also has 10 years of experience in academic medical practice.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver our important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get our medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it's done.

ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Dr. Streck’s expected contributions, Arena's position, drive, portfolio, prioritization, financial position, team, and building of the company. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces R&D Leadership Transition Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced a transition of its R&D leadership and the appointment of Paul D. Streck, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer reporting to Amit Munshi, President …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Arena Pharmaceuticals führt Etrasimod in das Phase-3-Programm bei atopischer Dermatitis (AD) ein und meldet überzeugende Topline-Ergebnisse aus der Phase 2b der ADVISE-Studie

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
123
Arena....ein schlafender Riese? USD 24.42 am 14.7.2017