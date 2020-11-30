Domo Receives Several Industry Recognitions Based on Independent User Reviews and Ratings; Receives a Perfect Recommendation Score from Customers

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced that it has received seven accolades across Gartner Research’s Digital Markets brands including Capterra Top 20, GetApp Category Leader and Software Advice FrontRunners through August 2020. These accolades were based on verified end-user reviews and ratings.

“Customer success and satisfaction are our most important measures of success at Domo, as our platform was built to help customers solve their most complex data challenges at cloud scale and in record time,” said John Mellor, chief strategy officer at Domo. “The team’s relentless focus on the customer experience is why organizations of all sizes – including 40% of the Fortune 50 - leverage Domo to drive more value from their data, by placing well-governed BI and analytics in the hands of business users at every level to transform the way business is managed.”

Additionally, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars as of October 2020, Domo has a 100% would recommend customer rating on Gartner Peer Insights in its Analytics and Business Intelligence Platform category. These independent customer reviews highlight Domo’s broad platform capabilities and ability to help customers solve many complex data challenges associated with modern BI and analytics:

“Domo has a great culture and is very customer-centric. They have been willing to provide support above and beyond what was contracted in the initial deployment. Deployment was fairly straightforward. Business user enablement was a key selection feature and that has proved to be key in gaining adoption throughout the organization." – Business Intelligence Architect

"Domo has been a huge benefit for our real-time customer service analytics across omni-channel support flows. We are now able to see, in real-time, what customer issues appear across voice, chat, SMS, email, and social channels. We're able to act on these issues faster than ever before." – Senior Director Customer Experience

"Domo is a well-balanced suite, that covers both data visualization as data management capabilities, leveraging industry standards. It has extensive integration and API connections as well as user friendly visualization options." – Global Director of Data Strategy

"Domo is great, I love all of its features, they are always coming out with new ways of thinking and improvements. Domo encourages feedback and collaboration with its customers. I have developed connections with many other Domo customers as well as Domo employees and we have been able to collaborate and help each other. I don't know any other platform that creates this kind of culture." – Data Analyst

This recognition builds on a growing body of customer-driven recognition for the Domo Business Cloud. For a look, visit https://www.domo.com/company/accolades.