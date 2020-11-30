Aspen Technology to Present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual Nasdaq Investor Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.