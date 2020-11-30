 

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Change in Board Chair

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced a change in the position of Board Chair effective at the end of the year.

As the next step in the Company’s Board refreshment process, effective December 31, 2020, Richard Daerr will be retiring as Chair of the Board of Directors of Orion Group Holdings after more than 13 ½ years of service in that position. However, Mr. Daerr will remain on the Board of Directors.

As a result, the Board of Directors has elected Austin J. Shanfelter as Chair effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Shanfelter has served on the Company’s Board since 2007 and currently serves as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Mr. Daerr stated, “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as Board Chair. I have no doubt that Austin’s deep knowledge of the Company, coupled with his recognized leadership, will help realize Orion’s full potential as it executes its strategy.”

Mr. Shanfelter commented, “I’m honored to be the next Chair of Orion’s Board of Directors. I’m confident in our future and in our leadership as we continue to work to deliver strong value to our customers, employees and stockholders. On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Richard for his dedicated service as Chair.”

“It’s been a pleasure working with Richard as Chair and I’m fortunate to be able to continue to count on his experience and expertise as a Board member,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion Group Holdings’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to continuing to work with Austin as incoming Chairman. Austin’s wealth of knowledge and experience will continue to help me as we drive operational performance and execute our strategic plan.”

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

