 

fuboTV Names Former Spotify and Axios Product Head Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has appointed product veteran Mike Berkley to the role of chief product officer (CPO). Berkley joins the company effective immediately and reports directly to CEO David Gandler.

As CPO, Berkley will lead product strategy and development for fuboTV across platforms, including connected and smart TVs, mobile and web.

Berkley has been a technology leader for more than 20 years and has been at the forefront of streaming video and the evolution of TV for the last decade. He has developed new products and businesses for Spotify, Viacom, Comcast and, most recently, Axios, in addition to founding two tech startups.

“Following our recent public offering, we are primed to take fuboTV to the next phase of our evolution, of which product and technology will play an even bigger role,” said Gandler. “One of our goals is to leverage data and consumer insights to build a more sophisticated live TV streaming platform that integrates video content and interactivity. Mike has the right skill set to help get us there - he’s led product development for some of the world’s biggest media companies while also building from scratch entirely new businesses for companies, like Spotify, and as a tech founder. I’m thrilled to welcome Mike to fuboTV.”

“I am very excited to join fuboTV at this pivotal moment for the company,” said Berkley. “We are well-positioned to accelerate growth by introducing new product experiences that take advantage of our sports-first content offering, proprietary platform and renowned video tech. The potential for casual gaming and wagering as part of the live sports viewing experience is especially compelling. I love the company’s ambition.”

Prior to joining fuboTV, Berkley spent nearly two years as CPO at Axios, where he led the digital media company’s product development spanning web, mobile, TV, podcasts, newsletters and live video events. Previously, Berkley led product management at Moviepass (2018), Viacom (2015-2017) and Comcast (2010-2012), where he helped launch the company’s flagship Xfinity X1 entertainment platform.

As VP, product management at Spotify (2012-2014), Berkley was tasked with creating a new video-based business. While at the company, Berkley led a cross-functional team that explored “moon-shot” product ideas around live TV streaming.

Also an entrepreneur, Berkley is the founder of several companies, including the tech start-ups SplashCast, which created social video apps for media brands, and QMIND, a SaaS e-learning company.

Seite 1 von 3
FuboTV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: fuboTV Inc - Streaming-Plattform für Sportübertragungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

fuboTV Names Former Spotify and Axios Product Head Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has appointed product veteran Mike Berkley to the role of chief product officer (CPO). Berkley joins the company effective immediately and reports directly to CEO David …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Dow Jones, Alibaba, JD.com, Netflix, fuboTV, Amazon, Microsoft, Lemonade, Nio - Opening Bell
10.11.20
fuboTV Announces Q3 2020 Results
04.11.20
fuboTV to Participate at the Roth Technology Virtual Event on November 12, 2020
02.11.20
fuboTV to Announce Q3 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.11.20
28
fuboTV Inc - Streaming-Plattform für Sportübertragungen