fuboTV Names Former Spotify and Axios Product Head Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer

As CPO, Berkley will lead product strategy and development for fuboTV across platforms, including connected and smart TVs, mobile and web.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has appointed product veteran Mike Berkley to the role of chief product officer (CPO). Berkley joins the company effective immediately and reports directly to CEO David Gandler.

Berkley has been a technology leader for more than 20 years and has been at the forefront of streaming video and the evolution of TV for the last decade. He has developed new products and businesses for Spotify, Viacom, Comcast and, most recently, Axios, in addition to founding two tech startups.

“Following our recent public offering, we are primed to take fuboTV to the next phase of our evolution, of which product and technology will play an even bigger role,” said Gandler. “One of our goals is to leverage data and consumer insights to build a more sophisticated live TV streaming platform that integrates video content and interactivity. Mike has the right skill set to help get us there - he’s led product development for some of the world’s biggest media companies while also building from scratch entirely new businesses for companies, like Spotify, and as a tech founder. I’m thrilled to welcome Mike to fuboTV.”

“I am very excited to join fuboTV at this pivotal moment for the company,” said Berkley. “We are well-positioned to accelerate growth by introducing new product experiences that take advantage of our sports-first content offering, proprietary platform and renowned video tech. The potential for casual gaming and wagering as part of the live sports viewing experience is especially compelling. I love the company’s ambition.”

Prior to joining fuboTV, Berkley spent nearly two years as CPO at Axios, where he led the digital media company’s product development spanning web, mobile, TV, podcasts, newsletters and live video events. Previously, Berkley led product management at Moviepass (2018), Viacom (2015-2017) and Comcast (2010-2012), where he helped launch the company’s flagship Xfinity X1 entertainment platform.

As VP, product management at Spotify (2012-2014), Berkley was tasked with creating a new video-based business. While at the company, Berkley led a cross-functional team that explored “moon-shot” product ideas around live TV streaming.

Also an entrepreneur, Berkley is the founder of several companies, including the tech start-ups SplashCast, which created social video apps for media brands, and QMIND, a SaaS e-learning company.