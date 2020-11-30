Ring Energy Announces Executive Management Changes

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring”) (“Company”) announced today executive management changes effective November 30, 2020.

Ring Energy, Inc. has announced the promotion of Mr. Stephen D. Brooks to Executive Vice President of Land, Legal, Human Resources and Marketing. He will report directly to Paul D. McKinney, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. In this new position, Mr. Brooks will be assuming roles previously held by Mr. Matt Garner, who joined Ring Energy, Inc. in 2016 and has served as General Counsel and Vice President of Land for the company. Following the conclusion of a transition period, Mr. Garner will remain in Austin, Texas, where he intends to explore new professional opportunities.

Paul D. McKinney, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, commented, “I would like to thank Matt Garner for his commitment and contribution to the Ring Energy Team since joining in 2016. During this time, Matt oversaw the land and legal issues of several strategic acquisitions that were instrumental to the Company’s growth and profitability. We wish him all the best in his future pursuits.” Additionally, Mr. McKinney said, “I would like to thank Steve Brooks for accepting this newly created and expansive role, and I look forward to his leadership helping me integrate and focus all disciplines of the Company on managing costs and improving profitability.”