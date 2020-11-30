 

American Express UNSTAGED Returns for 2020 Finale with a Livestream Benefit Concert Event from Shawn Mendes

30.11.2020, 22:00  |  17   |   |   

Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced the 2020 finale of American Express UNSTAGED with Wonder: The Experience, a livestream benefit concert event from Shawn Mendes. The GRAMMY nominated and multi-Platinum singer-songwriter will perform music from his new album Wonder, out December 4th, for American Express Card Members and fans on December 6, 2020.

This last 2020 American Express UNSTAGED performance builds on the immersive digital concert experiences from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa that energized hundreds of thousands of fans and Card Members in over 29 countries earlier this year.

“Through the American Express UNSTAGED series, we’re aiming to bring the magic of the front row directly to our Card Members’ homes. As music fans, we all miss the experience of being together at live events, concerts and festivals, but we’re thrilled that we can still connect our Card Members to some of their favorite musicians with exclusive experiences, content, and more,” said Brandy Sanders, Vice President, Global Entertainment Partnerships & Experiences, American Express. “With each American Express UNSTAGED event, we work with the artist to bring their creative vision to life and bring their fans along on the journey – from behind-the-scenes access to one-of-a-kind multi-sensory experiences.”

AMERICAN EXPRESS UNSTAGED: SHAWN MENDES (DECEMBER 6) WONDER: THE EXPERIENCE, LIVESTREAM BENEFIT CONCERT EVENT

Join Shawn Mendes for the 2020 finale of American Express UNSTAGED as his Wonder Residencies come to a close. Watch as Shawn performs songs and tells stories from the making of his new album, Wonder, in a special Wonder: The Experience virtual storyteller benefit concert in celebration of release week.

See below for more information on how to RSVP to access the livestream for free, with an option to donate to the Shawn Mendes Foundation, a sponsored program of the Social Impact Fund (a 501(c)(3) charitable organization). You can also purchase exclusive American Express Card Member Packages with behind-the-scenes content, virtual group meet & greets, exclusive merchandise, and more. A portion of each American Express ticket package sold will also be donated to the Shawn Mendes Foundation to help support and amplify the voices of young leaders driving positive change. Terms Apply.

