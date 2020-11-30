 

Tinley’s to Produce Second Award-Winning Beverage Brand in Canada with Peak Processing Solutions

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Peak Processing Solutions, a Canadian subsidiary of Australian pharmaceutical company Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH) (“Peak” and “Althea” respectively), to produce Tinley’s ’27 products in Canada. Tinley’s ’27 is the second family of cannabis-infused products that Tinley’s has contracted to launch in Canada, the other being the single-serve ready-to-drink sparkling elixirs now made in California as Tinley’s Tonics.

Peak’s equipment is uniquely configured to produce and pack in the 150 mL bottle format that Tinley’s will use for the Tinley’s ’27 drinks in Canada. The discrete, convenient container size permits easy use and mixing at home or at private functions with friends and colleagues. Under the Agreement, Peak holds exclusivity for the manufacture and distribution of these three Tinley’s products in Canada until Tinley’s meets certain minimum orders.

Late last year, Tinley’s won the coveted Gold and Silver awards in California’s Emerald Cup, the largest cannabis competition in the world. The products being produced by Peak include the Canadian version of award-winning Coconut Cask, a Caribbean coconut elixir. Other products include an Italian-inspired, almond, apricot and vanilla elixir and a cinnamon-barrel elixir. All contain a scientifically-advanced emulsion that enables consumers to enjoy an uplifting, broad-spectrum effect with rapid onset. The technology also enables consistent dosing, even dispersion of active material throughout the product, and shelf stability.

The source provider of this cannabis emulsion has completed production and testing of the batch that will be used in these products. Non-cannabis ingredients were shipped from Tinley’s California facility and certain local suppliers last week. Peak is therefore able to begin testing and other Health Canada-mandated preparatory work immediately. The products will be substantially the same in Canada as in California, with requisite packaging, labelling and dosing changes.

As previously disclosed, the Company’s sales agent, Great North Distributors, has begun initial conversations with certain provincial cannabis boards, and it believes there will be significant interest from at least two notable buyers. The Company is working diligently to make the products available throughout Canada.

