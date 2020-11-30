Tinley’s to Produce Second Award-Winning Beverage Brand in Canada with Peak Processing Solutions

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.



LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Peak Processing Solutions, a Canadian subsidiary of Australian pharmaceutical company Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH) (“Peak” and “Althea” respectively), to produce Tinley’s ’27 products in Canada. Tinley’s ’27 is the second family of cannabis-infused products that Tinley’s has contracted to launch in Canada, the other being the single-serve ready-to-drink sparkling elixirs now made in California as Tinley’s Tonics.

Peak’s equipment is uniquely configured to produce and pack in the 150 mL bottle format that Tinley’s will use for the Tinley’s ’27 drinks in Canada. The discrete, convenient container size permits easy use and mixing at home or at private functions with friends and colleagues. Under the Agreement, Peak holds exclusivity for the manufacture and distribution of these three Tinley’s products in Canada until Tinley’s meets certain minimum orders.