Travere Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of Sparsentan in Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

Topline data from interim 36-week proteinuria endpoint on track for first quarter of 2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 3 DUPLEX Study. The pivotal DUPLEX Study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of sparsentan for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare kidney condition that often leads to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Topline efficacy data from the interim 36-week proteinuria endpoint analysis are expected in the first quarter of 2021.



“Many people living with FSGS are unable to delay progression to end-stage kidney disease and ultimately face transplant or dialysis,” said Noah Rosenberg, M.D., chief medical officer of Travere Therapeutics. “New treatment options are desperately needed. By completing enrollment in the DUPLEX Study, we have achieved the next milestone on our path to potentially delivering sparsentan as the first therapy indicated for the treatment of FSGS. We are maintaining focus on high quality trial conduct over the course of the study and we look forward to reporting interim topline results in the first quarter of next year.”

The DUPLEX Study is a global, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, parallel-arm, active-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial of approximately 300 patients with FSGS. Patients are randomized to receive either sparsentan or irbesartan, the active control. The DUPLEX Study protocol provides for an unblinded analysis of at least 190 patients to be performed after 36 weeks of treatment to evaluate the interim efficacy endpoint – the proportion of patients achieving a FSGS partial remission of proteinuria endpoint (FPRE), which is defined as urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (Up/C) ≤1.5 g/g and a >40 percent reduction in Up/C from baseline, at Week 36. Successful achievement of the interim 36-week proteinuria endpoint is expected to serve as the basis for submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) under the Subpart H accelerated approval pathway in the U.S. and Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) consideration in Europe. The confirmatory endpoint of the study is the slope of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) from baseline to Week 108, in approximately 300 patients.